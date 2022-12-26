Read full article on original website
Related
radioplusinfo.com
12-29-22 fdl kitchen fire
Nobody was injured in a fire that started in the garbage can in the kitchen of a Fond du Lac home. Shortly after 10am Thursday firefighters were called to a home at 646 Ledgeview Blvd. The homeowner was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived. The first arriving units extinguished smoldering material, removed debris and made sure fire had not extended to the adjacent combustibles. Two occupants of the home were able to escape without injury after they were alerted by a working smoke alarm. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials.
Woman dies in Sheboygan house fire; husband tried to save her
One person died after a porch caught fire and spread to the rest of the home in Sheboygan Thursday morning, fire dept. officials say.
radioplusinfo.com
12-29-22 historic hotel retlaw evacuated following fire sprinkler malfunction
The Retlaw Hotel in downtown Fond du Lac was evacuated after fire sprinklers inadvertently activated Tuesday night on the main floor of the hotel. Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction and Life Safety Jason Roberts says fire sprinklers were activated in the hotel’s mechanical room on the main floor next to the kitchen. “Our main concern was the sprinkler head was directly above the main electrical panel and some subpanels,” Roberts told WFDL news. “When crews were in this room they noted that one of the panels started smoking due to the water making contact with the electrical component.” Roberts says investigators aren’t sure why the sprinklers activated. “We’ve had several other occurences in the city in recent days due to the cold weather causing activation and malfunction of sprinkler systems. Not certain if that is related to this case.” Roberts says the hotel is closed until the problem is fixed.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire engulfs garage in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage in Grand Chute Monday. At about 6:06 p.m., the Grand Chute Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 500 block of West Sunset Avenue for a fire in a garage attached to a home. The owners escaped their...
wearegreenbay.com
Garage fire in Grand Chute is under investigation after leaving home uninhabitable
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A garage fire at a home in Grand Chute on West Sunset Avenue has displaced one family due to smoke affecting the inside of the residence. According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 6:05 p.m. on Monday to the 500 block of West Sunset Avenue for reports of a structure fire.
Fire destroys barn near Watertown; cause under investigation
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a large barn fire south of Watertown late Christmas Day. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the W3800 block of Ebenezer Drive. The Watertown Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 120-by-60-foot metal barn well involved in flames. Crews...
Cooking materials left on stove to blame for Oconomowoc apartment fire
Cooking materials left on the stove are to blame for an apartment fire in Oconomowoc late Monday evening.
Man amputated 2 fingers while clearing snowblower in Fond du Lac County
A man lost two of his fingers on Christmas Day after authorities said he tried to clear some snow plugged in his snow blower.
wiproud.com
Christmas fire destroys Wisconsin family’s home
SEYMOUR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A home in the town of Seymour is a complete loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Township Fire, with assistance from the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to the home on Tower Drive Saturday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire, and no one...
WBAY Green Bay
Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The frigid temperatures outside could cause your pipes to freeze and burst. A few businesses in our area experienced the issue this week. The Lighthouse Bookstore, Above and Beyond Children’s Museum, and the Appleton Pick n Save, are just a few of the places dealing with pipe bursts. The extreme cold temperatures are causing this issue occur more often.
wearegreenbay.com
One man hospitalized after 2 semis crash in Wisconsin, causing ‘significant damage’
CLYMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was hospitalized after two semis were involved in a crash in southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on December 27 on State Highway 16/26 at the intersection with County Highway CJ in Clyman.
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree
A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. officials investigate death of man found in Rubicon River
NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the Rubicon River. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it responded around 3:20 p.m. to the river, just west of State Highway 67, in Neosho. The man was found dead, laying in the river.
radioplusinfo.com
12-28-22 apparent drowning on rubicon river
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 29 year old Neosho man apparently died after falling through thin ice on the Rubicon River. Shortly before 3:30pm Tuesday the body was recovered from the river just west of state Highway 67. The Sheriff’s Office says no foul play is suspected and the Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says all persons need to use caution if going out on the ice. Schmidt says while the ice may seem sturdy in some locations, it may break easily in others. Schmidt says using the buddy system when going out on the ice is always a good idea as well as wearing a flotation device and taking other safety precautions.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
29-year-old man found dead in Dodge County river
A 29-year-old man was found dead in a Dodge County river on Tuesday. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man found in the Rubicon River in Neosho.
wearegreenbay.com
Chicken found wandering in Menasha, police issue reminder that they are not allowed in the city
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department wanted to remind residents that chickens are not allowed in the city, after one was seen wandering around a person’s yard. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook about a chicken that was found wandering in a residents yard....
Sheriff’s office: Man found dead in Rubicon River in Neosho
NEOSHO, Wis. — A 29-year-old Neosho man was found dead after someone reported seeing a man laying in the Rubicon River Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it got a call of a man laying in the river just west of State Highway 67 in Neosho around 3:20 p.m. First...
River Falls Journal
Preliminary report: Student died of exposure on freezing night
Preliminary evidence suggests that George Musser, 20, found dead on Christmas evening, died as a result of cold weather exposure, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology. The report provided the following details. The Ramsey County Medical...
ozaukeepress.com
Town wonders what to do with roadside deer carcasses
Officials take a wait and see approach after county decides to stop picking up dead animals in some areas. DEER CARCASSES like this one will no longer be picked up by Ozaukee County along roads in towns that do not contract with the Highway Department for road maintenance. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Comments / 0