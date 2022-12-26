Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Calling It ‘Fluke,’ Packers Avoiding Week 1 Film vs. Vikings’ Jefferson
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. “I don’t really remember that game,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. He saw no point in watching it to spark...
Centre Daily
New York Giants Week 17: First Look at Indianapolis Colts’ Offense
The New York Giants’ wish to secure a playoff berth will have to wait at least another week, courtesy of an ending that has become all too familiar for the franchise. On a Christmas Eve showdown in the Twin Cities, the Giants rebounded from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind a 27-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley and a two-point conversion from Daniel Bellinger to tie things up with two minutes remaining.
Centre Daily
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
Centre Daily
How the Texans’ Two-QB Approach Will Challenge the Jaguars’ Defense
Ever since Taysom Hill burst onto the scene as a premier gadget player for the New Orleans Saints, teams around the NFL have been looking for one of their own. For the Houston Texans, that player is veteran Jeff Driskel. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, this is the next challenge. The...
Centre Daily
Major Analytics Model Projects Bengals To Get Blown Out By Buffalo, Win AFC North
CINCINNATI — One major analytics model has the Bengals getting blown out of the water in Monday night's game against the Bills. ESPN's Seth Walder posted his final simulations for the regular season, and the Football Power Index spit out a 37-9 win for Buffalo. "The Steelers beat the...
Centre Daily
Bears Lineup Stability Elusive for Justin Fields
It's been 24 starts with only five wins for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. All the while, there have been two coaching staffs, two different offenses, and three head coaches including interim Chris Tabor when former coach Matt Nagy had COVID-19. Fields has endured nine different starting wide receivers, four different starting running backs and 13 weeks when there were changes to the starting offensive line.
Centre Daily
Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season
Cleveland Browns are allowing 134 rushing yards a game this season, which ranks 25th in the entire NFL. It has been a glaring hole on the defense, one that nearly every opposing team can take advantage of. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods didn't shy away from what the problem is. "I'd...
Centre Daily
NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored vs. Cardinals?
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to break a four-game losing streak that knocked them out of playoff contention on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are favored to win against the Cardinals (4-11). Atlanta is listed as a 3.5-point favorite in a game where the over/under is set for 42 points.
Centre Daily
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) first injury report against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) was released on Wednesday, bringing a dilemma to a team who has dealt with injuries all season long. The Silver and Black started the week by placing defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on...
Centre Daily
How Bears Step Forward by Stepping Back Now
The need to get Justin Fields more help became a central theme again in this week's power rankings, as if it hadn't been already. Everyone has known since before the season that the Bears need to do this. The really perceptive observer notes how or more specifically where they will...
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Draft: CFP Quarterback Preview
Here it is, New Years' weekend, with the long-awaited College Football Playoffs on tap for your Saturday Viewing pleasure. These four teams (TCU, OSU, Georgia, Michigan) have been working towards this since January when off-season workouts ensued. After a year of hard work and hard-fought wins accrued throughout the fall,...
Centre Daily
Tom Brady Comments on Possible Rob Gronkowski Reunion in Tampa Bay
Last week, former Bucs' tight end Rob Gronkowski let loose a cryptic tweet that got people thinking that the future Hall of Famer would give football another shot after retiring prior to the 2022 NFL season. Even with the short tweet, Gronk was able to send the sports world into...
Centre Daily
Washington Huskies vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview
It is officially game week once again, as the Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. A win for the Longhorns would cap off a successful second season for Steve Sarkisian and build momentum heading into the offseason. Of course, that...
Centre Daily
‘Million Mile’ Progression: Seahawks’ Boye Mafe Set For More Snaps vs. Jets, Rams?
RENTON, Wash. - Prior to being drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Boye Mafe cut his teeth as a standout pass rusher at Minnesota, earning All-Big Ten honors as a senior primarily due to his stellar sack numbers and reputation for hunting down opposing quarterbacks.
Centre Daily
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Centre Daily
Cowboys at Titans: KaVontae Turpin to Set Wild Record - And Steal Thursday Night Spotlight?
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin had reasons to harbor aspirations of a great football career. And it's happening now, with one of the most "full'' pro football seasons ... ever. After a somewhat tumultuous run at TCU where he was cut from the team after legal troubles, Turpin was...
Centre Daily
Michigan Football’s All-Time Team
RB Tom Harmon (1938 to’40) RB Willie Heston (1901 to ’04) WR Anthony Carter (1979 to ’82) WR Desmond Howard (1989 to ’91) E Bennie Oosterbaan (1925 to ’27) OL Taylor Lewan (2010 to ’13) OL Dan Dierdorf (1968 to ’70) OL Jumbo...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jack Podlesny, Kicker, Georgia Bulldogs
Ravens-Steelers in prime time could be decided in trenches. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been solid against the run this season, and with quarterback Lamar Jackson out the past few weeks, the running game has become even more important to the Baltimore Ravens.
Centre Daily
Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award
Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Darel Middleton, Interior Defensive Lineman, Bethel (TN) Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Trending Toward Missing Sunday. By Jake Arthur Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
