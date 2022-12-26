Read full article on original website
Related
Pentagon Releases Video Of Chinese J-11 Fighter Making ‘Unsafe Intercept’ On U.S. Jet
Chinese J-11 seen in USINDOPACOM's footage. DoDThe U.S. claims that the incident, which occurred on December 21, saw a J-11 come dangerously close to an RC-135 surveillance plane.
Afghan withdrawal left Biden frustrated, sleepless: book
The U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan left President Biden saddened, frustrated and sleepless as he faced deep criticism over its handling, according to a new book about the administration. Chris Whipple’s “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” says Biden was stunned as the Afghan forces quickly crumbled in August 2021. “While […]
Comments / 0