ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh coy about status of Lamar Jackson: 'We'll just have to see'

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWbv9_0juyoQne00

The first time the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens squared off, quarterback Lamar Jackson was out with a knee injury. That same knee injury has his status up in the air for this week’s rematch with the Steelers. Head coach John Harbaugh was asked if Jackson would practice this week and Harbaugh gave nothing away about the potential future of Jackson.

The Ravens have already secured a spot in the playoffs and with only two games left could be tempted to leave Jackson on the bench another week and play him in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

When these two teams squared off three weeks ago, the Steelers defense put up little resistance and even after backup Tyler Huntley went down with an injury, the Ravens just kept running all over the Steelers defense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers spills the beans on interaction with Tua Tagovailoa after Week 16 win

The Green Bay Packers came away with their seventh win of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a point to meet with budding young signal caller Tua Tagovailoa after the game as the players made their way off the field. He seemed to feel an obligation to help mentor his younger counterpart and told reporters after the game about what he said to Tagovailoa in their brief encounter.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt's Wife Has 10-Word Reaction To Retirement Decision

Legendary NFL pass rusher J.J. Watt surprised fans with his retirement announcement on Tuesday morning. Watt revealed that he had played the final home game of his NFL career, meaning he will be retiring following the 2022 regular season. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield on quarterbacking the Rams: 'It's been fun'

The Los Angeles Rams finally hit their stride on offense in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos, scoring 51 points en route to their most resounding victory of the 2022 season. In his comments after the game, newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield made it known how special the opportunity he has been given is to him, and made a point to tell the media that he has had a great time under center for Los Angeles in the games he has played.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders benching QB Derek Carr for game vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders will bench starting quarterback Derek Carr for their final two games of the regular season. That means the 49ers will face QB Jarrett Stidham when they visit Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Carr has been the tip of the spear of disappointment that killed the Raiders’ season....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on failed fake punt attempt vs Dolphins: 'That was all bad'

The Green Bay Packers ran one of the worst fake punt attempts you will ever see against the Miami Dolphins. During the second quarter, the Packers were still in their own territory and facing a 4th-and-2 when safety Dallin Leavitt took a direct snap that was stuffed for no gain. The Dolphins were gifted with great field position and ended up kicking a field goal to go up 10 points.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surging Packers can still be eliminated two different ways in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers have won three straight games and are now in a terrific position – even at 7-8 – to steal a playoff spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. As we outlined here, the Packers only need three results to clinch a playoff berth: Wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and one more Commanders loss (to either Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys). In another scenario, only four results are required: Wins over the Vikings and Lions and losses by the New York Giants to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Titans sitting players, Sam Williams cleared after crash, Micah's new move

When the 2022 schedule came out, Week 17’s clash between the Titans and Cowboys figured to have massive implications in both conferences. But now the Cowboys are already in the playoffs, and Tennessee’s fortunes won’t change win or lose. The Titans may rest much of their team, even as the Cowboys look to keep riding their Christmas Eve momentum into the New Year. Injury updates show who’s trending toward suiting up, including rookie Sam Williams, who had a terrifyingly close call just days ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Hurts returns to Eagles practice while managing throwing shoulder injury

We’ve got movement. Jalen Hurts was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s injury report while dealing with a sprained throwing shoulder, but the Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback was spotted at Thursday’s practice session. He was seen throwing in individual drills during the portion of work open to the media, though his exact level of involvement remains to be seen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

195K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy