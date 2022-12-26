Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Car Rental Companies Cashing in on Southwest Flight CancellationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Blockbuster Win-Now Trade for LA
This would definitely turn them into a contender.
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
"He’s playing football, we playing basketball” - D’Angelo Russell sounds off on Zion Williamson getting favorable calls
Zion Williamson bullied the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, infuriating D'Angelo Russell who implied that the New Orleans Pelicans star got favorable calls or non-calls.
Matt Barnes Among Three NBA Couples to Get Engaged on Christmas
NBA alum Matt Barnes is ready to walk down the aisle again after proposing to his longtime girlfriend and child’s mother, Anansa Sims. Barnes was one of three NBA-related engagements over the Christmas weekend, including a Philadelphia 76ers cheerleader and a couple who attended the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup, as noted by Landon Buford.
Yardbarker
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline
As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
Who will Braves target next if they make a move? Could if be a familiar name in Atlanta?
John and Hugh are joined by Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley and the three discuss the potential of the club making another move this off-season and if it would be for a shortstop.
Yardbarker
The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks
The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
"I need you to be who you are, and we’ll adjust to you" - Vince Carter revealed how Jason Kidd reacted when he joined the New Jersey Nets
Vince Carter didn't expect Jason Kidd to give him the green light to run the show for the Nets.
Jazz Linked to 3-Way Trade Rumor by NBA Insider
The Utah Jazz are at the center of the NBA rumor mill, once again.
Centre Daily
The NHL’s Three Biggest Reverse Retro Disappointments
In the Adidas and NHL reverse retro program, teams such as Arizona, Minnesota and Los Angeles have impressed many with their looks (as seen here). But for other teams, one or both of their jerseys left fans wanting more. Here are three of the biggest examples. The Carolina Hurricanes Throw...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Ezeike, Tight End, UCLA Bruins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Packers-Vikings Tickets Among Most Expensive of NFL Week 17. By Bill Huber Sports Illustrated Green Bay Packers News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
WATCH: Jalen Carter Responds To Potential Questions About His Character
We are nearly 48 hours from kickoff between Ohio State and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia. With a potential trip to the national title on the line, all of the players from both teams were made available to the media on Thursday. Thus, marking the first time Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was available for comment following the happenings regarding ESPN's Todd McShay.
Yardbarker
Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach
The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White's staff for the 2023 season. "Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA," White said in a news release on Tuesday. "She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group."
batterypower.com
Braves acquire OF Eli White from Rangers for cash considerations
Thought one late-night acquisition was going to be it for the Braves? Think again, friends:. That said, this move is considerably less notable than the earlier acquisition of Lucas Luetge. Eli White has appeared in parts of the last three seasons for the Rangers, and he hasn’t hit at all....
Comments / 0