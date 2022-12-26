ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Matt Barnes Among Three NBA Couples to Get Engaged on Christmas

NBA alum Matt Barnes is ready to walk down the aisle again after proposing to his longtime girlfriend and child’s mother, Anansa Sims. Barnes was one of three NBA-related engagements over the Christmas weekend, including a Philadelphia 76ers cheerleader and a couple who attended the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup, as noted by Landon Buford.
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline

As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks

The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
The NHL’s Three Biggest Reverse Retro Disappointments

In the Adidas and NHL reverse retro program, teams such as Arizona, Minnesota and Los Angeles have impressed many with their looks (as seen here). But for other teams, one or both of their jerseys left fans wanting more. Here are three of the biggest examples. The Carolina Hurricanes Throw...
WATCH: Jalen Carter Responds To Potential Questions About His Character

We are nearly 48 hours from kickoff between Ohio State and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia. With a potential trip to the national title on the line, all of the players from both teams were made available to the media on Thursday. Thus, marking the first time Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was available for comment following the happenings regarding ESPN's Todd McShay.
Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach

The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White's staff for the 2023 season. "Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA," White said in a news release on Tuesday. "She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group."
Braves acquire OF Eli White from Rangers for cash considerations

Thought one late-night acquisition was going to be it for the Braves? Think again, friends:. That said, this move is considerably less notable than the earlier acquisition of Lucas Luetge. Eli White has appeared in parts of the last three seasons for the Rangers, and he hasn’t hit at all....
