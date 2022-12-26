Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette C8 Z06 Races 2022 Ford GT: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is often referred to as a supercar alternative, providing supercar levels of performance for a comparatively low price. To determine if the C8 Z06 truly possess supercar capabilities, the YouTube channel Throttle House tested a Z06 against a Ford GT to see how the Bow Tie’s track-focused weapon stacks up.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $1,000 cash back in select regions when leasing the 2022 Cadillac CT4, including the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V, and 2023 Cadillac CT4, including the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on both the...
gmauthority.com
With Chevy Spark Dead, Its Only Rival Might Also Be Dropped
GM ceased production of the Chevy Spark earlier this year, putting to bed the least-expensive new Chevy vehicle on sale in the U.S. and Canada. Now, with the Spark’s departure, it looks as though its only real rival, the Mitsubishi Mirage, may be on the chopping block as well.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Blazer EV PPV Prototype Spied Testing: Photos
Formally debuting back in July 2022, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is part of GM’s next-generation of battery-electric vehicles, slotting between the Equinox EV and a yet-to-be-announced three-row electric crossover. Then in August, GM unveiled the 2024 Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV), a Blazer EV variant that will be only offered to law enforcement agencies. Now, GM Authority has exclusively captured a Blazer EV PPV prototype undergoing testing.
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Production Highest Yet In November 2022
After a slowdown over the summer, production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup has been slowly ramping back up as more Ultium batteries and Ultium Drive units become available. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Hummer EV Pickup had the highest production figures yet during November 2022. During November...
gmauthority.com
GM’s Cheyenne Brigade Celebrates 12th Anniversary In Mexico
General Motors is celebrating the 12th anniversary of the Cheyenne Brigade, the company’s flagship social responsibility program in Mexico that supports the most vulnerable communities in that country. The Cheyenne Brigade has traveled more than 680,000 kilometers (422,530 miles) during its first 12 years of operating in Mexico, promoting...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Lyriq Production Highest Yet In November 2022
Since May 2022, Cadillac Lyriq production has hit a new record high every month. Back in October 2022, production of the all-electric luxury crossover came in at 2,000 units, double that of September 2022. Now, GM Authority has learned that production has hit a new record once again. During November...
gmauthority.com
1980 Pontiac Trans Am Turbo Pace Car Headed To Mecum Florida
The Chevy Camaro bowed in late September of 1966, introducing GM’s new F-Body platform in the process. Five months later, Pontiac received its own F-Body platform model, the Pontiac Firebird. Both the Firebird and the Camaro were built to be direct competitors to the hugely successful Ford Mustang. In order to compete in the Trans Am racing series, the Trans Am Performance and Appearance package debuted in March of 1969. Only 689 hardtop and eight convertible Pontiac Trans Ams left the factory for the model year.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Terrain Recalled For Passenger Airbag That May Deploy With Child Seat
GM has issued a product recall for certain units of the 2023 GMC Terrain due to an issue with the Occupant Classification System. The problem: affected vehicles equipped with ventilated front passenger seats may have a faulty Occupant Classification System, which could fail to properly disable the front passenger airbag when there is a child or child restraint detected in the seat.
gmauthority.com
Sierra HD Customer Is GMC’s Most Loyal
When it comes to model loyalty, a majority of customers buy a different model (nameplate) every time they purchase a new vehicle. But the GMC Sierra HD lineup bucks that trend, as most owners of Big Red’s heavy duty truck line return to buy the vehicle again. Speaking to...
gmauthority.com
Incoming C8 Corvette Stingray Updates To Deliver Over 500 Horses: Exclusive
Since its introduction for the 2020 model year, the C8 Corvette Stingray has been rated at 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque right from the factory, with those output ratings increasing to 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque with the addition of the optional dual-mode performance exhaust system (RPO code NPP). GM Authority is now hearing from insiders that Chevy is planning to bump the C8 Stingray’s output to north of 500 horsepower.
gmauthority.com
Here’s The 2024 Chevy Trax In LS Trim: First Photos
When GM debuted the 2024 Chevy Trax in October 2022, it only showed photos of the up-level 2RS and range-topping Activ trim levels. Today, we’re bringing you an exclusive first look at the upcoming 2024 Trax outfitted in the base LS trim in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
California Bans Misleading Self-Driving Advertising
Several prominent companies in the automotive industry, including GM, continue to advance the capabilities of self-driving vehicle technology, but for the moment, a fully autonomous self-driving system is currently not commercially available. Now, California is set to ban misleading advertising with regard to self-driving vehicles. Back in September, California Governor...
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Gets Kevlar Treatment
The GMC Hummer EV isn’t exactly subtle, but now, one custom shop is upgrading the all-electric off-roader with a variety of bespoke touches that make this beast even more outrageous. Dubbed the Strikeforce, this particular GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 was upgraded by Soflo Customs out of South Florida,...
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Colombia Sales Up 32 Percent In October 2022
Chevrolet Colombia sales increased 32 percent to 3,178 units in October 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the second country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month, behind Renault. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Beat sales decreased 94.32 percent to 5 units. The model is discontinued. Chevrolet...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Spark Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Spark discount continues to offer low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Spark. No other incentives are available as the Spark has been discontinued following the 2022 model year. The last unit was built on August 31st. Chevy Spark Incentives. Chevy Spark...
gmauthority.com
Ultium Plant Negotiations To Start In January, Says UAW
Ultium Cells LLC and the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union are set to negotiate their first labor contract for workers at the new Ultium battery plant in Ohio. Per a report from The Detroit News, UAW spokesperson Sandra Engle recently confirmed in a statement that the UAW and Ultium Cells LLC would begin labor contract negotiations this coming January. Ultium Cells is a joint venture between General Motors and South Korean chemical company LG Energy Solution, and was formed to mass-produce batteries for use in GM electric vehicles, as well as for GM business partners such as Honda and Acura.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Blows Engine After Only 52 Miles: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is Chevy’s mid-engine track monster, delivering the performance of exotics many times its price. Much hype has been centered around the high-revving 5.5L LT6 V8 gasoline engine that powers the Z06, praised by some as a marvel of engineering and bemoaned by others as a potentially problem-prone engine. Unfortunately, one owner had the displeasure of suffering an engine failure in a brand new C8 Z06.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss in Nitro Yellow Metallic: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a third-generation for the pickup truck, bring a bevy of upgrades inside and out. Although the all-new generation is set to launch early next year, we still haven’t seen all of the variants of the Bow Tie’s new midsizer. Luckily, we’re now getting our first look a 2023 Colorado Trail Boss painted in Nitro Yellow Metallic in the following exclusive GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
Comments / 0