Columbus, OH

Centre Daily

Washington Huskies vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview

It is officially game week once again, as the Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. A win for the Longhorns would cap off a successful second season for Steve Sarkisian and build momentum heading into the offseason. Of course, that...
AUSTIN, TX
Centre Daily

WATCH: Jalen Carter Responds To Potential Questions About His Character

We are nearly 48 hours from kickoff between Ohio State and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia. With a potential trip to the national title on the line, all of the players from both teams were made available to the media on Thursday. Thus, marking the first time Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was available for comment following the happenings regarding ESPN's Todd McShay.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

2023 NFL Draft: CFP Quarterback Preview

Here it is, New Years' weekend, with the long-awaited College Football Playoffs on tap for your Saturday Viewing pleasure. These four teams (TCU, OSU, Georgia, Michigan) have been working towards this since January when off-season workouts ensued. After a year of hard work and hard-fought wins accrued throughout the fall,...
GEORGIA STATE
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Emmanuel Wilson, Running Back, Fort Valley State Wildcats

NFL Draft Profile: Emmanuel Wilson, Running Back, Fort Valley State Wildcats
Centre Daily

Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Bears Lineup Stability Elusive for Justin Fields

It's been 24 starts with only five wins for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. All the while, there have been two coaching staffs, two different offenses, and three head coaches including interim Chris Tabor when former coach Matt Nagy had COVID-19. Fields has endured nine different starting wide receivers, four different starting running backs and 13 weeks when there were changes to the starting offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Michigan Football’s All-Time Team

RB Tom Harmon (1938 to’40) RB Willie Heston (1901 to ’04) WR Anthony Carter (1979 to ’82) WR Desmond Howard (1989 to ’91) E Bennie Oosterbaan (1925 to ’27) OL Taylor Lewan (2010 to ’13) OL Dan Dierdorf (1968 to ’70) OL Jumbo...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Jack Podlesny, Kicker, Georgia Bulldogs

NFL Draft Profile: Jack Podlesny, Kicker, Georgia Bulldogs
GEORGIA STATE
Centre Daily

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

Cleveland Browns are allowing 134 rushing yards a game this season, which ranks 25th in the entire NFL. It has been a glaring hole on the defense, one that nearly every opposing team can take advantage of. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods didn't shy away from what the problem is. "I'd...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored vs. Cardinals?

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to break a four-game losing streak that knocked them out of playoff contention on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are favored to win against the Cardinals (4-11). Atlanta is listed as a 3.5-point favorite in a game where the over/under is set for 42 points.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

How Bears Step Forward by Stepping Back Now

The need to get Justin Fields more help became a central theme again in this week's power rankings, as if it hadn't been already. Everyone has known since before the season that the Bears need to do this. The really perceptive observer notes how or more specifically where they will...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award

Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Commanders QB Controversy... Again? Ron Rivera Remains Coy on Starter vs. Browns

As the saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none and the Washington Commanders are dealing with a proper quarterback controversy right now. After the 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that saw Washington drop to 7-7-1, Taylor Heinicke was benched for Carson Wentz, an issue that was thought to be buried has reared its head again. Still in the playoff hunt, just who head coach Ron Rivera chooses will be pivotal to the team's chances of making it to the postseason.
WASHINGTON, DC

