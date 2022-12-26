Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State rolls through NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Washington Huskies vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview
It is officially game week once again, as the Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. A win for the Longhorns would cap off a successful second season for Steve Sarkisian and build momentum heading into the offseason. Of course, that...
Oregon vs. North Carolina picks, predictions: Holiday Bowl schedule, odds
College football season continues in the days after Christmas with Power Five teams getting in on the action. On Wednesday, Oregon and North Carolina will meet in this year's Holiday Bowl. Both schools come in with a chance to finish the season with 10 wins: Oregon lost two of the...
WATCH: Jalen Carter Responds To Potential Questions About His Character
We are nearly 48 hours from kickoff between Ohio State and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia. With a potential trip to the national title on the line, all of the players from both teams were made available to the media on Thursday. Thus, marking the first time Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was available for comment following the happenings regarding ESPN's Todd McShay.
2023 NFL Draft: CFP Quarterback Preview
Here it is, New Years' weekend, with the long-awaited College Football Playoffs on tap for your Saturday Viewing pleasure. These four teams (TCU, OSU, Georgia, Michigan) have been working towards this since January when off-season workouts ensued. After a year of hard work and hard-fought wins accrued throughout the fall,...
No. 1 Purdue Routs Florida A&M 82-49 to Close Nonconference Schedule
Purdue basketball improved to 13-0 and finished its regular-season nonconference schedule undefeated. Junior guard Brandon Newman led the way with 18 points and five blocks off the bench.
NFL Draft Profile: Emmanuel Wilson, Running Back, Fort Valley State Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Rams, Chargers to meet for first time in stadium they share. The Los Angeles Chargers will “host” the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the first time the two SoFi Stadium tenants will face off in the regular season.
How the Texans’ Two-QB Approach Will Challenge the Jaguars’ Defense
Ever since Taysom Hill burst onto the scene as a premier gadget player for the New Orleans Saints, teams around the NFL have been looking for one of their own. For the Houston Texans, that player is veteran Jeff Driskel. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, this is the next challenge. The...
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Bears Lineup Stability Elusive for Justin Fields
It's been 24 starts with only five wins for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. All the while, there have been two coaching staffs, two different offenses, and three head coaches including interim Chris Tabor when former coach Matt Nagy had COVID-19. Fields has endured nine different starting wide receivers, four different starting running backs and 13 weeks when there were changes to the starting offensive line.
Michigan Football’s All-Time Team
RB Tom Harmon (1938 to’40) RB Willie Heston (1901 to ’04) WR Anthony Carter (1979 to ’82) WR Desmond Howard (1989 to ’91) E Bennie Oosterbaan (1925 to ’27) OL Taylor Lewan (2010 to ’13) OL Dan Dierdorf (1968 to ’70) OL Jumbo...
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Ezeike, Tight End, UCLA Bruins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Packers-Vikings Tickets Among Most Expensive of NFL Week 17. By Bill Huber Sports Illustrated Green Bay Packers News, Analysis and More.
NFL Draft Profile: Jack Podlesny, Kicker, Georgia Bulldogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Ravens-Steelers in prime time could be decided in trenches. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been solid against the run this season, and with quarterback Lamar Jackson out the past few weeks, the running game has become even more important to the Baltimore Ravens.
Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season
Cleveland Browns are allowing 134 rushing yards a game this season, which ranks 25th in the entire NFL. It has been a glaring hole on the defense, one that nearly every opposing team can take advantage of. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods didn't shy away from what the problem is. "I'd...
NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored vs. Cardinals?
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to break a four-game losing streak that knocked them out of playoff contention on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are favored to win against the Cardinals (4-11). Atlanta is listed as a 3.5-point favorite in a game where the over/under is set for 42 points.
How Bears Step Forward by Stepping Back Now
The need to get Justin Fields more help became a central theme again in this week's power rankings, as if it hadn't been already. Everyone has known since before the season that the Bears need to do this. The really perceptive observer notes how or more specifically where they will...
Cowboys at Titans: KaVontae Turpin to Set Wild Record - And Steal Thursday Night Spotlight?
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin had reasons to harbor aspirations of a great football career. And it's happening now, with one of the most "full'' pro football seasons ... ever. After a somewhat tumultuous run at TCU where he was cut from the team after legal troubles, Turpin was...
Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award
Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
Blazers hope Damian Lillard puts on homecoming show vs. Warriors
The NBA’s best home team will encounter one of its winningest road clubs Friday night when the Golden State Warriors
Commanders QB Controversy... Again? Ron Rivera Remains Coy on Starter vs. Browns
As the saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none and the Washington Commanders are dealing with a proper quarterback controversy right now. After the 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that saw Washington drop to 7-7-1, Taylor Heinicke was benched for Carson Wentz, an issue that was thought to be buried has reared its head again. Still in the playoff hunt, just who head coach Ron Rivera chooses will be pivotal to the team's chances of making it to the postseason.
