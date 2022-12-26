Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Is Expected September 2023
The Air Jordan 2 has had a stellar 2022, in particular when taking into account its lack of retros since 1986 relative to some of its other Jordan Brand counterparts. The model’s slew of retros is reportedly set to continue into the next year. Recently, a “Black Cement” mock-up...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Takes On Classic “Cardinal” Accents
The Air Jordan 37 has had a relatively slow release cycle, despite being endorsed by some of the more exciting NBA players. Ahead of the new year, the performance-basketball silhouette has emerged with “Cardinal” accents surely borrowed from the Air Jordan 7. See-through woven panels across the upper...
sneakernews.com
Varying Shades Of Blue Accent This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
While the silhouette remains a few years removed from its next hallmark anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 is being employed at a rate matching that of an celebratory year, now introducing a greyscale proposition featuring hits of varying blue shades. Coating its mudguard in a smooth “Cool Grey” leather,...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” Returning September 2023
2023 is a little more than a week away — and while we’re grateful for all the sneakers we’ve received across 2022, there are more (and arguably better) ones awaiting us in the new year. Jordan Brand, as always, is among of one of many brands to look out for, as they’re complementing countless new colorways with past classics the likes of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy.”
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma Receives an Official Release Date
Formally introduced at the “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” exhibition in Miami this past weekend,. and Off-White™ is now set to drop the Air Terra Forma. Building on the late Virgil Abloh‘s collaborative relationship with Nike/Jordan Brand, the unique silhouette is an original footwear design with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
sneakernews.com
“University Blue” And “Dark Obsidian” Come Together On This Nike Air Max 90
As one of the company’s most popular silhouettes, the Nike Air Max 90 has formed an important part of the brand’s financial success since debuting in 1990. With a new calendar year on the horizon, Tinker Hatfield’s visible Air-cushioned design is set to continue delivering new styles for casual and savvy consumers alike, having recently emerged in a “White,” “University Blue,” and “Dark Obsidian” color combination.
50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
sneakernews.com
This Air Jordan 1 Mid Might’ve Drawn Inspiration From Union LA
Over the course of its lifespan, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has taken on countless ensembles, with some referencing styles rooted in heritage. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a mix of white, blue, and red colors arranged in a way not too unlike a certain collaboration by Union Los Angeles from 2018.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Canvas Khaki” Unveiled
A new women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid is on the way. If you are a fan of sneakers, then the Air Jordan 1 Mid should absolutely be part of your collection. Sure, the Jordan 1 High OG gets most of the love, but the Mid is also a great option. Typically, these colorways are more unique, and most importantly, more accessible.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan 6 Rings Enacts A “Cool Grey” Composition
While Jordan Brand has extended a specialized interest in expanding their lifestyle silhouettes through the Jordan Series, Delta 3 and Granville Pro as of late, 2008 saw the birth of such a movement 20 years after MJ’s second retirement with the Jordan 6 Rings. Set to celebrate its 15th year in rotation this coming new year, the celebratory silhouette is now indulging in Jumpman’s iconic “Cool Grey” colorway.
sneakernews.com
Orange And Blue Swooshes Come Playfully Painted On The Nike Air Max 90
While it remains a few years removed from its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to dress in compelling tinctures and tooling while expanding the Beaverton brand’s roster of silhouettes aimed at the youth, such as this playfully painted double-Swoosh accent. Save the latter and its logo...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'"
Following the drop of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” alongside the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel arriving June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will also be accompanied by a special Jordan Brand release. Rumored a few months back, we now...
sneakernews.com
The Jordan 6 Rings Returns In Another Chicago Bulls-Friendly “Black/Red” Look
The Jordan 6 Rings is widely ridiculed today, but throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, it was a silhouette similarly-coveted to some of Michael Jordan’s signature models, in particular when considering official retros weren’t as common as they have been as of late. Ever the one to reference...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 7 Features A Pairing Of Rush Fuchsia And Barely Grape
While the Nike Air Force 1 and Air Max 97 dominated The Swoosh’s hallmark celebratory offerings throughout 2022 with their subsequent 40th and 25th anniversaries, just a few buildings over Jordan Brand have devised their own plans for a handful of festivities IN 2023, namely the Air Jordan 7’s 25th year in rotation.
hypebeast.com
adidas Readies the adiFom Superstar Shoes
Has quietly released the adiFom Superstar shoes, a clogs-like pair based on the brand’s iconic Superstar silhouette. Arriving in two monochromatic colorways, the adiFom Superstar features a slip-on, shell-toe silhouette that emulates the original sneakers. Retaining the chunky charm of the Superstar silhouette, the new model is crafted to ensure comfort and ease with its lace-free design. Stepping up in sustainability, the shoes are constructed with 50% natural and renewable materials, which feature a foam-like fabrication made of sugarcane derivatives. As finishing touches, the emblematic three stripes can be found on the sides of the shoes, complete with the brand’s hallmarked trefoil embossing on the heel tabs.
sneakernews.com
Tan And Linen Colors Drape Onto The Jordan Two Trey
The Jordan Two Trey continues the early aughts legacy of combining multiple pairs from the Air Jordan series into one hybrid design. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a “Linen” ensemble. Inspired by models like the Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, and Air Jordan 11, the Two Trey...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined:” Best Look Yet
This classic Air Jordan 3 is on its way back. Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3 is one of the most beloved Jumpman sneakers of all time. This is a shoe that has stood the test of time, and in 2023, it will be celebrating its 35th anniversary. Consequently, fans can expect some awesome new colorways to hit the market.
sneakernews.com
This Unreleased Nike SB Dunk Low From 2015 Resembles The Cherry 11s
Throughout the early 2010s, The Swoosh began attributing the iconic casts and colorways of the heralded Air Jordan 11 to the skateboarding communities’ obsession with the SB Dunk Low. From 2011’s “Space Jam” likeness to 2013’s “Concord” construction, the middle of the decade saw the silhouette embark on a sample inspired by one of the AJ 11 Low’s first colorways. Eerily reminiscent to this past Holiday’s titular Air Jordan 11 release, sbcollector has shared images of the latter silhouette’s unreleased “Cherry” coated cousin.
