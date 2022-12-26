Delays and cancellations continue at Salt Lake City International Airport day after Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY — Airport delays are continuing this holiday season during what could be one of the coldest Christmas weekends in decades .

According to the website FlightAware, the Salt Lake City International Airport has seen 56 total delays within, into, or out of the United States today and 51 total cancellations.

According to a press release from the airport, today is one of its busiest days of the year. Up to 30,000 passengers are expected to walk through the front doors, and still, more are making connecting flights.

Today’s delays and cancellations mark a decrease from Christmas Day, where there were 124 total delays at the Sale Lake City International Airport and 89 total cancellations.

These cancellations continue nationwide as many return home from visiting loved ones. So far today, there have been 12,790 flights delayed within, into, or out of the United States, and 4,017 total cancellations.

