Lakebay, WA

Michael Campbell

Key Peninsula News
 3 days ago

Michael Campbell of Lakebay died and went to be with the Lord December 10. He was 70 years old.

Mike was born and raised in Seattle and graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1970. He served in the Navy and was stationed on Whidbey Island. He went on to work at Boeing as a machinist and later as the lead machinist in the shop for 38 years.

He retired in 2012 and began having strokes almost the very next day. This led to dementia, from which he suffered nearly nine years, and was ultimately the cause of his death.

A true Scotsman, Mike enjoyed participating in the Highland games.

Mike is survived by his wife of 21 years, Susan; daughter Cassie Mailer, granddaughter Alexis and grandson Drew of Puyallup; daughter Callie Mailer and grandson Corey of Cathlamet; stepdaughter Crystal (Scott) Cantu and grandsons Zack, Jarred, Caleb and Luke; stepdaughter Alicia Vanderhoof and grandchildren Mason and Makenna Shippy; stepson Bryce (Shannon) Clother and grandchildren Matthias and Trinity Clother; and his older brother, David Mailer.

At his request, Mike’s remains will be cremated and there will be no memorial service.

Key Peninsula News

Vaughn, WA
The Key Peninsula News is a nonprofit monthly publication, distributed to every home on the Key Peninsula through the U.S. Postal Service.

