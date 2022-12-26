Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’
Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, "The Paradox of Plenty.". The book explores Wyoming's close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
cowboystatedaily.com
Watching Gov Ed Herschler On C-SPAN In 1985 Is Like Deja Vu; Same Issues, Same Conversations
A 1985 C-SPAN interview with former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler reveals a surprising continuity with the challenges the state faces nearly four decades later. Wyoming's sources of revenue, population growth and taxes were top issues then and are still priorities for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Pack Started By Wyoming Wolves Likely Hasn’t Spawned Second Pack
It's not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only "potential sightings" of wolves outside the established territory...
These new laws go into effect in Utah on Jan. 1, 2023
About a dozen new laws will go into effect in Utah as we cross into the new year, including a new consumer privacy act, property tax changes, and crime victim protections.
cowboystatedaily.com
In Wake Of FTX Disaster, Crypto Expert Says Wyoming Has A Solid Gameplan
Well before the dramatic fall of FTX, a Wyoming digital asset expert had already seen the electronic handwriting on the wall. Laramie native Caitlin Long was on a panel with disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried last year at a Bitcoin conference...
svinews.com
Census: Wyoming deaths exceed births
CASPER — For the first time in at least a century, Wyoming recorded more deaths than births over a year-long period, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The state reported 6,679 deaths between July 2021 and July 2022 compared to 6,189 births. In a census data...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt
In 2013, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation founded the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt as an opportunity for mentoring and developing camaraderie between women. According to the WYWF, the event emphasizes hunter safety, hunting and land ethics, and the conservation and the proper management of wild natural resources. It is held every year in the fall at the Ranch at Ucross. Sponsors, individuals and scholarships help fill the approximately 46 hunt spots that are available for the event each year. Sponsor and individual applications are currently being accepted through January 15, 2023. The scholarship application will open on February 15, 2023, and close on March 15, 2023.
cowboystatedaily.com
Father Dedicates Wyoming Elk Hunt To Fallen Warrior Son: ‘I Promise You He Was There’
When Brent Sibley speaks about his son, his voice conveys a constellation of emotions, bookended by grief and pride. "He wasn't one of those big, muscle-bound guys," Sibley told Cowboy State Daily. "If you saw him in a grocery store, you'd...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pay Fines With Food? Interesting Idea, Say Wyoming Courts and Food Banks
The holiday spirit is alive and well in the court system in Butte, Montana. For the first three weeks of this month, the local municipal court offered defendants an opportunity to knock $150 off their fines with a donation of 30 cans of food to the local food bank.
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on snowy I-80 in SW Wyoming; wind closures Rawlins–Laramie
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in areas of western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is seeing some hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on I-80 from Evanston to Exit 39 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Black ice advisories are in effect on I-80 from Lyman to Rock Springs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Doctor’s Estate Denies He Botched Cody Woman’s Spinal Surgery
The estate of a deceased Colorado surgeon is denying in federal court that he botched the spinal surgery of one of his Wyoming patients. Saying her back surgery left her leg numb and dysfunctional, Cody resident Sylvia Hutton filed a lawsuit...
cowboystatedaily.com
South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem Gets Flamethrower For Christmas. Will It Start Arms War Among Govs?
In what could be the start of a flaming arms race among Western politicians, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing off a flamethrower her staff gave her for Christmas. An inquiry into whether Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's staff might consider...
cowboystatedaily.com
Emergency Services Getting Inundated By New iPhones That Call 911 When Skiers Fall Down
It won't exactly be a wonderful life for Wyoming first responders this winter if every time someone faceplants while skiing an emergency hotline automatically rings. Because many newer Apple devices come with an automatic "SOS" feature, there's concern that could...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Company Has Made Components For NASA, Now Expanding To Nuclear Innovation
L&H industrial makes some of the world's largest parts, reaching far beyond Wyoming with innovative mechanical solutions that are now exported around the world. The multimillion-dollar company has built parts for NASA that have been in outer space. Now the...
cowboystatedaily.com
3 Wyoming County Responder Groups Launch Massive Search Effort After False Alarm From Snowmobiler’s Phone
After a spill set off a snowmobiler's iPhone emergency alert, search and rescue squads in two counties, along with a chopper crew from a third county, were scrambled for what turned out to be a fruitless three-hour search. The snowmobiler,...
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
LOOK: Record Setting Gusts Swept Wyoming Tuesday
Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
Wyo seeks 6,282-acre land swap for new Colorado River Basin dam
Wyoming moved to expedite the construction of a 280-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest last month by proposing a 6,282-acre land exchange. The state wants 1,762 acres of federal property for a dam and reservoir on the West Fork of Battle Creek in the Sierra Madre Mountains, according to a Nov. 30 letter and map from Jenifer Scoggin, the director of Wyoming’s Office of State Lands and Investments. In exchange, Wyoming would transfer ownership of up to 4,520 acres of state school trust lands to the federal government. That school trust land lies inside the boundaries of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.
The Perfect Wyoming Snow Mobile
Meet the Polaris Air Sled. There are only a few left and collectors are restoring them. Search E-bay and you'll find a few out there, or parts for them. There is even a brochure on E-bay from when these things were brand new. At first glance, I thought maybe somebody...
Nevada calls on Utah and Upper Colorado Basin states to slash water use by 500,000 acre-feet
Nevada water managers have submitted a plan for cutting diversions by 500,000 acre-feet in a last-ditch effort to shore up flows on the Colorado River before low water levels cause critical problems at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams. But the Silver State’s plan targets cuts in Utah and the river’s...
