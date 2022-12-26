Read full article on original website
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
Christmas lights blamed in Columbia County house fire
Christmas lights are believed to have started a fire at a home on Day Road in Stockport, Columbia County. The fire happened at a home on Day Road, say firefighters. Five fire companies responded. No one was hurt. Investigators believe the home is repairable.
Street Soldiers of Schenectady help make Christmas merrier
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Street Soldiers of Schenectady provided a plethora of warm clothing and food donations on Christmas day. Volunteers and donors took the time to come together and help those in need have a “merrier” Christmas than expected. New toys were shared with kids in line. American Girl dolls bundled with clothing and […]
Clifton Park man accused of grand larceny at Lowe’s
A Clifton Park man has been accused of stealing a snow blower from the Wilton Lowe's. Casey Mohan, 35, faces multiple charges.
Operations are back to normal at a mall in the region after a fight broke out between several people, sending some stores into a lockdown. In Albany County, Colonie Police were called to the Colonie Center Mall at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, for a reported fight involving several individuals, some who were armed with knives and handguns.
Bad To Worse: Stranded Driver Gets Help, Then Handcuffs From Troopers In Capital Region
A broken down car was just the beginning for a Capital Region man whose Christmas went from bad to worse and ended with him in handcuffs.State Police in Saratoga County were called shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, with reports of a disabled vehicle on State Route 9 in the town of Moreau.Th…
Troy PD on lookout for armed Dollar General robber
Troy Police officers are on high alert Thursday after a man allegedly robbed the Dollar General on 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.
Two children referred to probation after man attacked
HUDSON—Two youths under the age of 18 have been identified in connection with an attack on a man over 60. According to a press release from Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore, Hudson City Police responded to a report of a large fight at the intersection of Second and Warren streets, Friday, October 14 at 8:40 p.m.
Hoosick Falls CC still hosting NYE party after fire
The Hoosick Falls Country Club will be hosting its New Year's Eve celebration and dinner at the Hoosac School Main Dining Hall after a fire tore through the club late Friday night.
Clifton Park inks date for Christmas tree pickup
Clifton Park will continue its tradition of picking up Christmas trees for town residents the week of January 9.
Shop owner accused of grand larceny in Coeymans
A Troy man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged grand larceny in Coeymans. Milford Perkins, 42, faces several charges.
Twice-abused dog returned to Albany animal shelter
When 8-year-old Chance was just a puppy, he was found in a ditch with demodectic mange, a complex skin disease. Years later, on Monday, December 26, Chance was brought back to Out of the Pits in a horrific condition.
