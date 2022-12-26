ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight

Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Christmas lights blamed in Columbia County house fire

Christmas lights are believed to have started a fire at a home on Day Road in Stockport, Columbia County. The fire happened at a home on Day Road, say firefighters. Five fire companies responded. No one was hurt. Investigators believe the home is repairable.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Street Soldiers of Schenectady help make Christmas merrier

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Street Soldiers of Schenectady provided a plethora of warm clothing and food donations on Christmas day. Volunteers and donors took the time to come together and help those in need have a “merrier” Christmas than expected. New toys were shared with kids in line. American Girl dolls bundled with clothing and […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
Fight breaks out at Colonie Center, one arrested on weapons charges

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Colonie Police say they have arrested a man, following an investigation into a knife fight at Colonie Center. Investigators say officers responded to Colonie Center at around 6:00 PM on December 28th, for a report of a fight involving knives and handguns. One victim was...
COLONIE, NY
Police identify those involved in Greene County crash

On Wednesday afternoon, two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway. A flatbed hauling nearly 200,000 pounds of crane equipment broke down in the right lane southbound between exits 21B and 21A, just before 5:40 p.m. Police have identified those involved in the crash.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Two children referred to probation after man attacked

HUDSON—Two youths under the age of 18 have been identified in connection with an attack on a man over 60. According to a press release from Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore, Hudson City Police responded to a report of a large fight at the intersection of Second and Warren streets, Friday, October 14 at 8:40 p.m.
HUDSON, NY

