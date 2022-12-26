Did you know that peace lily “flowers” aren’t exactly flowers at all? The spathes, which resemble white blossoms, are what distinguish peace lilies from other plants despite their unquestionably lovely foliage. The little yellow buds within the spathes are the actual flowers. There are a ton of houseplants available that have unique leaves, but very few of them resemble flowers. Therefore, it makes only sense that you would want to ensure that your peace lily blooms!

3 DAYS AGO