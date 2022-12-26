Read full article on original website
Related
How to care for a Christmas cactus and keep it alive
Need to know how to care for a Christmas cactus? Here, we cover everything you need to know, including tips on how to get it blooming.
What To Know Before Buying Vegetable and Flower Seeds
When I was little, the arrival of the annual Toys ‘R Us Christmas catalog was one of the most exciting days of the whole year. I’d grab my favorite pink highlighter and excitedly circle everything inside that I hoped Santa would bring me. I remember my mother laughing...
a-z-animals.com
Peace Lily Leaves: Common Problems And Tips
Few indoor plants can as easily create a calming, tropical atmosphere as the peace lily. Even though this tropical perennial is quite hardy, there are certain frequent peace lily issues that you could run into, particularly with its leaves. The most frequent issues with peace lilies include insect infestation, withering...
Will your plants make a comeback after the freeze? Gardening experts weighs in
The hard freeze has come and gone, and for some of us, it left behind a yard full of plants that don't look quite like they used to.
gardenerspath.com
Tips for Growing Peas Indoors
Peas, Pisum sativum, are a cool-weather crop for USDA Hardiness Zones 3 to 11. Those in zones that receive frost sow and reap in the spring, while those in the warmest zones within this range plant in the fall for a winter harvest. We link to vendors to help you...
Greater Milwaukee Today
On Gardening: Cherry Cordials now and debuting for your garden in 2023
If you are like the Winter Family, Cherry Cordials are hanging around your house now and until New Year's. There is just something about that bite that releases a sweet ecstasy of flavor. As you look at those Cherry Cordials, whether at home or on the store shelf, let it be a reminder to you that the hottest new begonia for 2023 is Surefire Cherry Cordial.
gardenerspath.com
How to Water Dracaena Plants
I wish I had a dollar for every time someone told me they were swearing off Dracaena plants because they keep dying. We link to vendors to help you find relevant products. If you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Invariably, those poor souls struggling...
Woman tells children on apple orchard field trip to eat only the fruit that fell on the ground: 'Good fruit costs extra'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in elementary school, my entire class took a field trip to an apple orchard. I hated field trips.
a-z-animals.com
Peace Lily Blooms: Do Peace Lilies Flower?
Did you know that peace lily “flowers” aren’t exactly flowers at all? The spathes, which resemble white blossoms, are what distinguish peace lilies from other plants despite their unquestionably lovely foliage. The little yellow buds within the spathes are the actual flowers. There are a ton of houseplants available that have unique leaves, but very few of them resemble flowers. Therefore, it makes only sense that you would want to ensure that your peace lily blooms!
Garden Help Desk: Keeping your garden plantable with years away
Hello, we will be gone for two years and not planting a garden. How do we prepare the garden to protect against weeds and to be used after our return?. You have a few options for preventing weeds in your garden while you’re gone. You can spread a vegetable...
a-z-animals.com
Peace Lily Fertilizer: Do You Need It And Other Tips
The beauty of peace lilies is really something to behold! This might surprise you given their fragile appearance, but they are hardy plants that can survive in a range of lighting conditions, including semi-darkness. Even a small bit of carelessness on the part of busy or neglectful indoor gardeners won’t kill peace lilies.
backyardboss.net
How To Properly Water Your Air Plants
Air plants (Tillandsias) are members of the exotic bromeliad family. This unique plant specie doesn’t require soil to grow and uses its roots to attach itself to objects for support. However, the absence of soil does not mean the plant can do without water or nutrients. Air plants use their leaves to absorb everything through the air!
backyardboss.net
How To Stake Your Indoor Plants For Better Support
Some indoor plants need more than proper sunlight, well-draining soils, and a big pot to thrive — They need support stakes to grow upright. Plants like monstera deliciosa, golden pothos, and Philodendron cordatum like to wander, so they’ll benefit from staking to stay in one place. Staking outdoor and indoor plants is common, so take the time to seek the plants that could use some help.
Here’s How to Add Nitrogen to Soil, Naturally
Nitrogen is essential to your plant’s survival — it helps them grow big and strong. If plants don’t get enough nitrogen, it can be a problem. There are a couple of different ways to tell if your plants need more nitrogen: the foliage turns a yellow-green color and there hasn’t been much or any sign of growth. If your plant is showing these signs, don’t worry. Here are a few ideas on how to add nitrogen to your soil naturally.
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing A Lawn In Sandy Soil – Sandy Soil Lawn Care
If you live in an area of sandy soil and think a lawn is never going to happen, think again. The key is sowing grass seed that is drought tolerant with deep roots to absorb water and nutrients. There’s no reason to throw in the towel and settle for a lawnless view that comes with sandy soil. Read on to learn more.
savvygardening.com
Fittonia: How to grow and care for the nerve plant
The colorful leaves of fittonia make it among the most interesting houseplant varieties you can grow. Also known by the common names of the nerve plant, the net plant, and the mosaic plant, it’s easy to see why this native of tropical rainforests has become a favorite of so many houseplant growers. This article shares care information for the many varieties of fittonia available today.
a-z-animals.com
Spathiphyllum Wallisii: Discover The Peace Lily Houseplant
The peace lily requires probably the least amount of general maintenance out of all the blooming house plants. In fact, compared to many house plants, it tolerates typical interior conditions of the average home much better. It’s the kind of plant that benefits its plant parents as well. Spathiphyllum wallisii is one of the greatest plants for enhancing indoor air quality. It is excellent at cleaning indoor air of pollutants including formaldehyde, ammonia, and carbon monoxide.
balconygardenweb.com
How to Grow Dischidia ovata | Growing Watermelon Dischidia
USDA Zones: 9-11 Check out some Unique Indoor Plants in Hanging Baskets Ideas here. Dischidia ovata derives its name from the word ‘Ovate’ mainly because of the beautiful egg-shaped or ovate leaves. This stunning trailing plant looks similar to the pattern of a watermelon rind and is also called the Watermelon Dischidia.
What Is Winter Sowing?
It’s finally December, which for many means hosting parties for family and friends, removing snow from driveways and serving platters stacked high with sweets. While all of these can be wonderful aspects of the season, avid gardeners may find themselves counting down the minutes till spring, eager to return to their beloved beds.
foodlogistics.com
Pest Management Tips for Colder Weather
The winter season can serve as an open invitation into business for pests that don’t go dormant during the colder months. These critters will be searching for food and shelter and your building will look good to them. Supply chain facilities can be a weak link where pests can contaminate goods.
Comments / 0