AccessAtlanta
20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in January
With 2022 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to start looking ahead at all the free things Atlanta has to offer throughout the month of January. There is so much to see and do, and if you’re looking to save a little money, you will appreciate the countless free events or activities around town. Whether your New Year’s resolutions include exercising more, taking up a new hobby or exploring local art, we’ve compiled a great list of free things to do around Atlanta in January.
‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
Instead of jingle bells or the crackle of a warm fire, Monica Lee was abruptly awoken Christmas Eve morning by a blaring...
Additional security, clear bag policy, curfew in effect for first Peach Drop since 2019
ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Atlanta this weekend for the Peach Drop and the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Atlanta Police want people to know what's allowed and prohibited before they head out for the New Year’s Eve celebration. Atlanta's iconic peach hasn't dropped since...
Peach Drop 2022 | Ways to get to Underground Atlanta, performances
After three years, Georgians will gather in Underground Atlanta once again as an 800 pound peach falls from a 138-foot tower, bringing in the new year. The event is a Southeastern staple, bringing people from all over the state to Atlanta. Mayor Andre Dickens will host this year's, Peach Drop.
The top most-read, watched 11Alive stories for 2022
ATLANTA — Time is running out in 2022, and 2023 is almost here. But before we leap into the new year, 11Alive is taking a look back at some of the top headlines for the year. From breaking news, to the most incredible underdog, to impactful investigations, these were...
Atlanta jail without water or heat, detainees' relatives say
A county jail in Atlanta has been without running water or heat for days, relatives of the people incarcerated there say, raising concerns about what the families call "inhumane" living conditions. The recent blast of cold temperatures ruptured a water line, requiring officials at the Fulton County Jail to shut...
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
fox5atlanta.com
Zoo Atlanta lowland gorilla Willie B. Jr. to become 1st-time father
ATLANTA - The son of Zoo Atlanta's most famous gorilla has some good news: he's going to be a first-time father next year. The zoo announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Willie B Jr. and Shalia, a 20-year-old female in his troop, are expecting. According to officials, the zoo's veterinary and animal...
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?
ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
Burst pipe disrupts MARTA train service at Civic Center | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
Atlanta opens recreation centers for kids during winter break
ATLANTA — As Georgia eases out of freezing temperatures ushered in by an arctic blast, students are enjoying a warm-up on the back end of their winter breaks. Atlanta is now offering a way for children to occupy their time and stay out of trouble. “Our rec centers are...
Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta, temporary burn ban issued in Clayton County | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
Teen girls get a look at life as a firefighter with Atlanta Fire Rescue's Camp Ignite | How to apply
ATLANTA — A program launched in the last few years with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is gaining momentum and giving teen girls a chance to see what life is like as a first responder. Camp Ignite is lighting a fire in young women - for three days straight,...
Fire breaks out at popular Atlanta Walmart, store now closed
ATLANTA — A Walmart along Howell Mill Road in Atlanta is closed Thursday morning after an overnight fire. It happened at the Walmart at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW. At this time, it's not clear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt. Customers and employees were inside...
Developer breaks ground on Westside project with nearly 600 apartments
A row of industrial buildings in Atlanta’s fast-growing Westside will soon become hundreds of apartments offering a mixed-use lifestyle.
atlantanewsfirst.com
PEACH DROP 2023: Everything you need to know about the NYE celebration
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is back this year and it’s happening at Underground Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know. WHAT IS THE PEACH DROP?. The Peach Drop is Atlanta’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. The previous annual...
fox5atlanta.com
Seniors struggling with burst pipes, lack of water for days at Decatur apartments
DECATUR, Ga. - The temperature may be rising, but the frigid Arctic blast is still causing problems around metro Atlanta. For the senior residents of Decatur's Magnolia Circle Apartments, burst pipes and freezing temperatures have left them without service for days. Christmas was anything but merry for Faye Sermons. "I'm...
'Libraries are society's best bargain' | Free tickets, audio books and more at metro Atlanta library systems
The library system in metro Atlanta offers several local, educational and technological resources for residents. Virtual reality headsets, 3D printing, and even typewriters are available to just about any Georgian with a flash of a card. The often overlooked resources, along with several other aids, are dedicated to serving the...
1 dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — One person is reportedly dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road, where authorities have arrived, blocking the street. All lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in...
Hartsfield-Jackson asks passengers to be on lookout for human trafficking during holiday travel
—— Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens calls Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport the “crown jewel” of the city of Atlanta. The travel hub reclaimed its title as the busiest airport in the world last year, after being bumped to second during the pandemic. But with millions of passengers funneling in...
