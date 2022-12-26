ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccessAtlanta

20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in January

With 2022 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to start looking ahead at all the free things Atlanta has to offer throughout the month of January. There is so much to see and do, and if you’re looking to save a little money, you will appreciate the countless free events or activities around town. Whether your New Year’s resolutions include exercising more, taking up a new hobby or exploring local art, we’ve compiled a great list of free things to do around Atlanta in January.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

The top most-read, watched 11Alive stories for 2022

ATLANTA — Time is running out in 2022, and 2023 is almost here. But before we leap into the new year, 11Alive is taking a look back at some of the top headlines for the year. From breaking news, to the most incredible underdog, to impactful investigations, these were...
ATLANTA, GA
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Zoo Atlanta lowland gorilla Willie B. Jr. to become 1st-time father

ATLANTA - The son of Zoo Atlanta's most famous gorilla has some good news: he's going to be a first-time father next year. The zoo announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Willie B Jr. and Shalia, a 20-year-old female in his troop, are expecting. According to officials, the zoo's veterinary and animal...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

PEACH DROP 2023: Everything you need to know about the NYE celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is back this year and it’s happening at Underground Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know. WHAT IS THE PEACH DROP?. The Peach Drop is Atlanta’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. The previous annual...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — One person is reportedly dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road, where authorities have arrived, blocking the street. All lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy