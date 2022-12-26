Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
Area Emergency Management Discusses Recent Blizzard Issues
The blizzard that tore through the area for several days left several people stranded on the roads, stores and businesses closed, and questions as to why anyone was out in the weather to begin with. Roads were shut down in Kossuth County. Plows in Winnebago County parked and waited the...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Webster
New Floyd County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Webster stopped by the morning show to talk about his position and what he’s had to do since since taking over the post. To learn more about the Floyd County Emergency Management, go to FloydCoIA.org.
kiow.com
Winnebago Roads Department Reflects on Eventful Blizzard
The recent blizzard created havoc on the roadways, especially among those who defied “Shelter in Place” orders from civil authorities. The Winnebago County Road Department worked diligently to try and clear what they could, but the storm was too powerful. As soon as the conditions would allow, Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders stated his team got what they could cleared away.
kiow.com
Garner Approves Golf Course Budget
The Garner City Council heard from the Garner Golf Course Foundation on their 2023 Fiscal Year budget. Mayor Tim Schmidt stated that the council accepted proposal. The budget reflects the final amounts of past budgets and what Schmidt feels is a responsible management of their funds. The foundation has been...
kiow.com
Kanawha Considers Starting a City Website
A number of area cities now have their own website. The purpose is to alert and inform residents along with presenting their city to the world. The Kanawha City Council has discussed the issue according to Mayor Gloria Sobek. The city is going through the budgeting process and may make...
kiow.com
Area Slick Roads Lead to Arrests and Accidents
The area is still dealing with the aftereffects of the recent blizzard. Police in Blue Earth tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, but the two occupants sped off when the officer approached. The high-speed chase ended just west of Forest City on the “S” curve near 150th and 360th. The driver rolled the vehicle into a ditch. The suspects were not hurt but were taken to the hospital for observation. Charges are pending in the case. The Iowa State Patrol is currently investigating.
newsfromthestates.com
Hog confinement owners fined for improper manure applications
The state regulates how much manure from animal confinements can be applied to fields. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Two northern Iowa hog confinement owners applied manure from their facilities to fields without proper certifications and potentially applied an incorrect amount of manure, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Southern Minnesota News
2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash
Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
kiow.com
Hancock County Health System’s Sleep Services Earns Accreditation
Hancock County Health Center’s Sleep Study Services recently earned accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). This three-year certification ensures that HCHS’s Sleep Program, including Home Sleep Testing, Sleep Lab/Center Services, meets all required standards set forth by the ACHC. All accreditation surveys are conducted Sleep Specialists who offer evidence-based best practices to help organizations achieve their goals.
Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County shelters 70 people, 7 pets from winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – A dangerous winter storm brought whiteout conditions across Southeast Minnesota last week, postponing holiday travel for many. Some travelers instead found themselves in emergency shelters with nowhere else to go after being rescued. 70 people, five dogs and two cats stayed at the Freeborn County...
kiow.com
New Year’s Eve Gala Scheduled in Forest City
The 5th Annual Forest City Education Foundation New Year’s Eve Gala will be held on Saturday evening at the Waldorf University Atrium in Forest City. Foundation Director Liz Thompson says this is their biggest fundraising event of the year. Thompson says the tickets for the event are available. For...
kiow.com
Lake Mills Community Blood Drive Scheduled
As area temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible.
kiow.com
Robert “Bob” L. Johnson
Robert “Bob” L. Johnson, 88, of Forest City died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.
Minnesota National Guard helps dozens during winter storm
The Minnesota National Guard helped nearly two dozen stranded motorists while also providing shelter for 70 people in the Albert Lea, Willmar and Olivia areas over the weekend. The winter storm that hit the Midwest last week made for dangerous driving conditions for parts of the state. With more than...
more1049.com
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Disturbance in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing assault and drug charges after he was arrested by a Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Deputy last week. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy witnessed a disturbance in front of a residence at 1107 Grand Avenue in Emmetsburg just before 10 p.m. last Wednesday. As a result, 25-year-old Alex Clark was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
kiow.com
Scott Burrs
Scott Burrs, 64, of Britt, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt. Funeral service for Scott Burrs will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor Kevin Boss officiating. Burial will be at Corwith Cemetery in rural Corwith.
KAAL-TV
Diamond Jo Worth Casino donates $25K to northern Iowa food bank
(ABC 6 News) – Boyd Gaming’s, Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood, Iowa, announced a $25,000 donation to a northern Iowa food bank. Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, located in Mason City, is a nonprofit providing emergency food for those in need, and accepted the donation earlier this month.
kiow.com
Karolyn Jane Flatrud
Karolyn Jane Flatrud, age 82 of Thompson died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa. A funeral service for Karolyn will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson with Elizabeth Carr, intern, officiating.
kiow.com
Cheryl Ann Lura
Cheryl Ann Lura, age 74 of Mason City, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. till time of services at the church on Monday.
