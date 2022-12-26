ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Flooding from busted pipes causes residents to be trapped in apartments

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVISv_0juymAzg00

ATLANTA — Hundreds of residents and business have experienced flooding from busted pipes as a result of the arctic blast that swept across north Georgia over the Christmas weekend.

Residents at Icon Midtown Apartments told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins water gushed from the ceiling, leaving them trapped in their homes on Monday.

A resident shared iPhone video footage with Channel 2 of water rushing down the stairs and elevators, and flooding the halls of the complex.

In the video, you can see water coming down the sides of the walls over the elevator button. Video also shows water rushing down a flight of stairs.

“Thirty flights on ice down the stairwells,” a resident said.

During Channel 2 Action News at Noon, Rawlins showed how a carpet cleaning company had to come through and suck up all of the water that flooded the building.

Residents at Icon Midtown are not alone. Hundreds of people across metro Atlanta are having to navigate uncharted waters.

The water at one complex has been cut off and the elevators have been shutdown.

Homes, shopping malls, airports, and hotels are all experiencing flood issues, no heat, water being cut off, and more due to the extremely cold conditions over the holiday weekend.

With so many people without water, plumbers are in high demand. No one knows how long it will be before the matter is fixed.

fox5atlanta.com

When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Water issues affecting health and vaccination centers in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Two Fulton County Board of Health Centers remain closed due to issues with water service caused by cold weather and burst pipes. Both the College Park Regional Health Center, located at 1920 John Wesley Avenue in College Park, and the South Fulton Vaccine Center, located at 5710 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park, will remain closed until water service is restored.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Frozen pipe bursts keep plumbers busy as homeowners return to flooded homes

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who left town for the holiday weekend are returning home to busted water pipes, keeping plumbers busier than ever. Michael Casey has worked for Mr. Plumber for 10 years. He said the last 48 hours have been “crazy.” He was repairing a minor leak in the basement of a home in Marietta when Atlanta News First caught up with him on Monday.
MARIETTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

CCWA battling burst pipes

UPDATE 8:20 p.m.: Forest Park adds 9 a.m. distribution Tuesday 12/27. UPDATE: 7:45 p.m.: Video of long line at East Fayetteville Road water distribution. UPDATE: 7 pm: All four water distribution sites open. UPDATE: 2 CCWA water distribution sites as of 5:55 p.m. Clayton County Water Authority crews are hustling...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
