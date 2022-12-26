Flooding from busted pipes causes residents to be trapped in apartments

ATLANTA — Hundreds of residents and business have experienced flooding from busted pipes as a result of the arctic blast that swept across north Georgia over the Christmas weekend.

Residents at Icon Midtown Apartments told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins water gushed from the ceiling, leaving them trapped in their homes on Monday.

A resident shared iPhone video footage with Channel 2 of water rushing down the stairs and elevators, and flooding the halls of the complex.

In the video, you can see water coming down the sides of the walls over the elevator button. Video also shows water rushing down a flight of stairs.

“Thirty flights on ice down the stairwells,” a resident said.

During Channel 2 Action News at Noon, Rawlins showed how a carpet cleaning company had to come through and suck up all of the water that flooded the building.

Residents at Icon Midtown are not alone. Hundreds of people across metro Atlanta are having to navigate uncharted waters.

The water at one complex has been cut off and the elevators have been shutdown.

Homes, shopping malls, airports, and hotels are all experiencing flood issues, no heat, water being cut off, and more due to the extremely cold conditions over the holiday weekend.

With so many people without water, plumbers are in high demand. No one knows how long it will be before the matter is fixed.

