ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

Grandma's Angels
3d ago

your news story is contradicting, first in the very beginning you said he was found on Christmas Eve at the coterie theater & a little ways down you said he was found at his residence by police, I'm just thinking which place was it really?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large

JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
BELTON, MO
kwos.com

Attorneys ask to delay JCMO murder case

Lawyers are asking for a continuance for a man accused of killing two men last month at a Jefferson City bar. Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Skylar Smock and Corey Thames at J. Pfenny’s Sports Bar in Jefferson City last month. Smock was shot when he tried to break up a fight between Davis and Thames in the bar.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Heart to Heart International co-founder holds free ice skating party

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — Dr. Gary Morsch helped startHeart to Heart International nearly 30 years ago. He’s helped millions of people get through national disasters in the process. Today, he continues to help others, even from a frozen pond in Miami County, Kansas. Morsch is hosting friends, family,...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign

“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman accused in burglary is back in jail

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old Kattibrie D. Lynch, 28, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested her on a similar charge in October. On Sept. 5,...
ATCHISON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy