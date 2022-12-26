Read full article on original website
Grandma's Angels
3d ago
your news story is contradicting, first in the very beginning you said he was found on Christmas Eve at the coterie theater & a little ways down you said he was found at his residence by police, I'm just thinking which place was it really?
A Kansas City man accused of keeping a Black woman captive in his 'dungeonlike' basement will appear in court
Timothy Haslett Jr. was charged after a woman escaped his home. For months, police have denied rumors of a serial killer targeting Black women in town.
Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend
Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater, died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Tuesday.
KMBC.com
KCPD urging people to ring in the New Year without celebratory gunfire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been over a decade since 11-year-old Blair Lane was hit and killed by a stray bullet while in her backyard celebrating the 4th of July. Police are urging people to celebrate the New Year without guns this year. "It has been 11 years, five...
Independence man dies after being shot by police officer
An Independence man, Terry L. Bowman, 39, died from injuries after he was shot by a police officer near a hotel on U.S. 40 Highway.
Suspect shot, injured by Independence police officer at Independence motel
A suspect was shot by an officer with the Independence Police Department and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer involved was not injured.
Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
KCTV 5
Lawrence police looking for man who stabbed person leaving walking trail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is looking for a man who stabbed someone leaving a walking trail at a park on Wednesday. According to the police, it happened just after 4 p.m. A man told police that he was leaving a walking trail and the park just...
Kansas City police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
UPDATE: Kansas City police report Michaela Wilson has been located and is safe.
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
Man found dead in Ottawa with evidence of fentanyl
A 22-year-old man from Lawrence was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Ottawa, where evidence of fentanyl was recovered, according to the Ottawa Police Department.
kwos.com
Attorneys ask to delay JCMO murder case
Lawyers are asking for a continuance for a man accused of killing two men last month at a Jefferson City bar. Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Skylar Smock and Corey Thames at J. Pfenny’s Sports Bar in Jefferson City last month. Smock was shot when he tried to break up a fight between Davis and Thames in the bar.
KCPD found stolen handgun next to 14-year-old shooting victim
KANSAS CITY —A man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the September 2021 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Gabriel Williams outside a south Kansas City residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Darrell E. Thompson, 18, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon...
KMBC.com
Heart to Heart International co-founder holds free ice skating party
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — Dr. Gary Morsch helped startHeart to Heart International nearly 30 years ago. He’s helped millions of people get through national disasters in the process. Today, he continues to help others, even from a frozen pond in Miami County, Kansas. Morsch is hosting friends, family,...
KMBC.com
Driver ejected from scooter while avoiding collision with a go-kart in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a critical injury crash Thursday afternoon. Accident investigators went to the scene of a reported collision involving critical injuries. KCPD says an investigation revealed that a green and red Honda Scooter was traveling northbound on Van Brunt at a...
martincitytelegraph.com
Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign
“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
3 workers hurt after trash truck overturned Tuesday night in KCMO
A KCMO trash truck overturned Tuesday night when its lift gate struck the Interstate 70 bridge over U.S. 40 Highway in KCMO.
Child shot, critically hurt in KC on Christmas Eve
Kansas City police say a child under 5 years old was rushed to a hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Saturday night.
Kansas woman accused in burglary is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old Kattibrie D. Lynch, 28, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested her on a similar charge in October. On Sept. 5,...
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
