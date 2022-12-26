Read full article on original website
Charlotte Flair Reportedly Had Trouble Dealing With Fellow WWE Star's Success
If one claim is to be believed, then Charlotte had a rough time dealing with the success of a major WWE superstar. It's no secret that Charlotte and Becky Lynch were once close friends. Things have deteriorated between the two over the years, which reportedly stems from a promo Lynch cut years ago where she called Charlotte "plastic."
Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt
The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.
Jade Cargill Reveals WWE Star She Wants To Defend TBS Title Against
Jade Cargill has reigned in AEW as the TBS Champion since winning the title on January 5, becoming the inaugural, and to date only, title holder. During her impressive reign as champion, Cargill has defeated challengers such as Willow Nightingale, Athena, Nyla Rose, and Anna Jay. To date, Cargill has successfully defended her TBS Championship 15 times, all while not being pinned or submitted in her career thus far.
Triple H Comments On WWE's Newest Signing
Yesterday it was announced that Dragon Lee has signed a WWE contract and will be joining the "WWE NXT" brand in January, making him the latest signing for the company following two WWE tryouts. While Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is less involved with the developmental brand now due to his...
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
Reason Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Missed Monday's WWE Live Event
There might not have been a live episode of "WWE Raw" this week, but the WWE Superstars were still performing in Columbus, Ohio, except two major names from the red brand; Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The married couple was advertised to be part of the Holiday show but they didn't end up appearing due to travel problems, which was confirmed by the former United States Champion on Twitter.
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans
Shawn Michaels is offering up an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. While Michaels has been embroiled in his fair share of controversy over the years, two heartbreaking moments– one kayfabe and one real — have left fans reeling. In an appearance on 99.9 The Fan's "Culture State," Michaels decided to say he was sorry for what went down on those two occasions.
Jake Roberts Calls Infamous Wrestling Promoter An 'Ugly, Racist Bully'
Jake "The Snake" Roberts has no shortage of things to say about the notorious wrestling promoter Bill Watts, and very little is positive. Speaking on his "Snake Pit with Jake Roberts" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged there was a modicum of praise that he could bestow on Watts, with whom he worked in Mid-South Wrestling during the 1980s.
WWE SmackDown Star Hints At Wanting First-Time Match Against Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey is currently in her second reign with the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, and when you're champion, you always have a target on your back. Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet Match by last defeating former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan on the December 23 edition of the show. This victory ensures that she will be the next to challenge Rousey for the title. Rodriguez challenged Rousey during her first reign earlier in 2022 as well, with Rousey coming out the victor.
WWE Hall Of Famer Says She's 'In Awe Of Bianca Belair Every Week'
WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly recently stated that she enjoys watching current "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the ring. During a K&S Wrestlefest autograph session, Holly praised Belair and said that she's in awe of "The EST of WWE." "I'm in awe of Bianca Belair every week. Just in awe of her," Holly said.
Former WWE Champion Says He's Proud Of Bianca Belair And Other Black WWE Talent
It's easy to forget that, this time last year, Big E was the WWE Champion and nowhere close to the broken neck he'd suffer shortly after the reign ended. And while some felt Big E's reign could've been treated a bit better, his run as champion, along with those of New Day partner Kofi Kingston and Bobby Lashley, have been seen as positive steps forward for Black talent, both in WWE and in wrestling in general.
Former WWE Producer Comments On Working With Pat McAfee, Says He Had 'Unfinished Business' In Wrestling
Recently hired AEW Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury has reflected on working with Pat McAfee. Mansury previously worked for WWE as the company's Vice President of Global Television Production. Serving as a guest on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Mansury discussed first seeing McAfee's work as an online personality.
CM Punk Responds To AEW Star Imploring Him To Hash Out Differences With The Elite
CM Punk has responded to comments made by Dax Harwood on his new podcast, "FTR with Dax Harwood," where Harwood made a plea for Punk and The Elite to work out their differences. "This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If...
Shawn Michaels Discusses Working Relationship With Triple H In WWE NXT
By most accounts, Triple H and Shawn Michaels have made an easy transition from their years teaming together in the ring to working backstage developing WWE's next generation of stars. "The Heartbreak Kid" and "The Game" have slid into two of the most important leadership roles in WWE's locker room in recent months, since the retirement of former WWE boss Vince McMahon.
Erick Rowan Comments On Bray Wyatt's WWE Storyline
Former WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt made his return at Extreme Rules in September, after being gone from the company since his release during summer 2021. Since returning to a massive reaction from the fans in attendance, Wyatt has introduced a character known as Uncle Howdy on "WWE SmackDown." Along with introducing this character, Wyatt has also entered a feud with fellow "SmackDown" star LA Knight. Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan discussed tuning in to see Wyatt's return to the company, and recalled the last time he watched WWE programming.
Athena Names Her Favorite Match Of Her Career Thus Far
Athena turned heads in 2022 with her work in AEW. After debuting in May, she worked her way up towards a TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill at AEW All Out. While she came up short in that bout, Athena turned things around with a change in attitude. She returned to her more aggressive roots, which ultimately led to her beating Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's World Championship at ROH Final Battle.
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
Athena Discusses Evolution Of Her New AEW Character
Those paying close attention to AEW/ROH may have noticed Athena has gone through a change recently. Once a heroic babyface, Athena has since transitioned into a no-nonsense, vicious villain, and in the process has become a champion, winning the ROH Women's Championship at ROH Final Battle just a few weeks ago.
More News On WWE Talent Missing Live Event
While the most recent "WWE Raw" was a taped "Best Of 2022" episode rather than a standard live show, the company still held a pair of live events last night — one in Columbus, Ohio, and the other at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Ohio show wound up running into a bit of trouble due to travel complications, with both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins unable to attend. According to a report from Fightful Select, even more WWE stars were scheduled to be there but missed the event, and others had to make quite an effort to get to the show at all.
Jim Ross Called Infamous WWE Storyline About Katie Vick An 'Embarrassment To Wrestling'
When it comes to pro wrestling, not every segment is going to be a home run. But one infamous WWE storyline still haunts those involved with it to this day. In the lead-up to its No Mercy pay-per-view event in October 2002, the promotion began a feud between future WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Triple H that went to some questionable places. In the storyline, it was revealed that Kane had an ex-girlfriend in his youth named Katie Vick, who died in a car accident. Mocking his rival at one point during the program, Triple H shared a video of him dressed up as Kane mimicking inappropriate behavior with a mannequin, which was supposed to be Vick's dead body inside of a casket.
