CROSS PLAINS TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) – An icy bridge puts a local man in a creek Wednesday morning triggering a team effort rescue. The crash occurred at the bridge on Roy Cole Rd at Owens Chapel, MAP, just before 8 am. A specialized “Stoked” rescue basket and ropes were used to pull the man up on the snow-covered hill to a waiting ambulance. Chief Tommy Jackson with Cross Plains Fire Department was the first to arrive along with RobCo Sheriff’s Dept followed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO