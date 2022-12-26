Read full article on original website
WKRN
Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County
Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County. Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in 2021, 2022 saw only a single tornado occur throughout the year.
WSMV
Pedestrian kneeling in roadway fatally hit by vehicle
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died following a crash on I-40 in Dickson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Kamuela Martin was driving westbound at around 7:30 p.m. when he made an attempt to merge onto the interstate. The pedestrian, 28-year-old Andrew Houston, was...
Water leaks, burst pipes reported around Sumner County
Major water issues have led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning, according to Sumner County officials.
smokeybarn.com
Icy Bridge Lands Local Man In A Creek, Team Effort Pull Him To Safety
CROSS PLAINS TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) – An icy bridge puts a local man in a creek Wednesday morning triggering a team effort rescue. The crash occurred at the bridge on Roy Cole Rd at Owens Chapel, MAP, just before 8 am. A specialized “Stoked” rescue basket and ropes were used to pull the man up on the snow-covered hill to a waiting ambulance. Chief Tommy Jackson with Cross Plains Fire Department was the first to arrive along with RobCo Sheriff’s Dept followed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
WSMV
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
WSMV
Fatal crash on I-40 near Dickson blocks lanes
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dickson County near the 176-mile marker on I-40 Westbound. The crash was reported around 7:44 p.m. and around an hour ago, THP confirmed it was a fatal crash. Officials are urging drivers to use caution and...
WKRN
Major water leak reported in Sumner County
Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50 cents …. After a year of pumping out major money for gas, some relief could be in...
Hendersonville man killed in Sumner County crash on Highway 31
A 26-year-old man has died following a crash along Highway 31 in Sumner County Wednesday morning.
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
WSMV
Hendersonville man killed in multi-vehicle crash
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Elizar Quituisaca and 26-year-old David Loftis were traveling east on Highway 31 when another vehicle suddenly crossed the center line. The driver of the vehicle,...
WSMV
Woman, 78, dies in Hermitage house fire
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in Hermitage. Firefighters responded to the fire on Cortez Court Thursday morning and found 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger dead, authorities said. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time. The cause of...
WKRN
Police searching for check-washing suspect
Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds named...
WSMV
Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
‘It was absolutely shocking’: BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers
A video has gone viral on social media after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport police officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight.
Pipe break under Cumberland River leaking millions of gallons of water
A failed joint along a 24-inch water pipe is leaking millions of gallons of water a day, according to Metro Water Services Director Scott Potter.
WSMV
Human remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Human remains found in Putnam County on Wednesday are believed to be those of a missing Baxter man. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said the remains, found by firefighters in a wooded area near Bethlehem Church of Christ, are “most likely” the skeletal remains of 35-year-old Perry Isaac Bowman.
‘Never seen anything like it’: Macon County residents left without water; cities step in handing out bottles
Days after the winter storm hit Middle Tennessee, several counties are still without water.
fox17.com
Pedestrian killed crossing Metroplex Drive in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on Metroplex Drive. Police say the man had been seen crossing the street multiple times before the crash. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the man was again crossing the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.
Gallatin grandmother almost scammed out of nearly $10,000
The grandmother called police who were able to stop the scam from going through.
WISH-TV
Tenn. father of 5 killed in possible road rage shooting on Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The wife of a man gunned down on Christmas Day shared memories of her husband on Monday, hoping it will bring her husband justice. Chris Spaunhorst, 37, died after he was shot while driving his truck on I-24 on Sunday. Metro Police believe the motive...
