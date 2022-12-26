ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

WKRN

Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County. Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in 2021, 2022 saw only a single tornado occur throughout the year.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian kneeling in roadway fatally hit by vehicle

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died following a crash on I-40 in Dickson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Kamuela Martin was driving westbound at around 7:30 p.m. when he made an attempt to merge onto the interstate. The pedestrian, 28-year-old Andrew Houston, was...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Icy Bridge Lands Local Man In A Creek, Team Effort Pull Him To Safety

CROSS PLAINS TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) – An icy bridge puts a local man in a creek Wednesday morning triggering a team effort rescue. The crash occurred at the bridge on Roy Cole Rd at Owens Chapel, MAP, just before 8 am. A specialized “Stoked” rescue basket and ropes were used to pull the man up on the snow-covered hill to a waiting ambulance. Chief Tommy Jackson with Cross Plains Fire Department was the first to arrive along with RobCo Sheriff’s Dept followed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fatal crash on I-40 near Dickson blocks lanes

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dickson County near the 176-mile marker on I-40 Westbound. The crash was reported around 7:44 p.m. and around an hour ago, THP confirmed it was a fatal crash. Officials are urging drivers to use caution and...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Major water leak reported in Sumner County

Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50 cents …. After a year of pumping out major money for gas, some relief could be in...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Hendersonville man killed in multi-vehicle crash

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Elizar Quituisaca and 26-year-old David Loftis were traveling east on Highway 31 when another vehicle suddenly crossed the center line. The driver of the vehicle,...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman, 78, dies in Hermitage house fire

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in Hermitage. Firefighters responded to the fire on Cortez Court Thursday morning and found 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger dead, authorities said. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time. The cause of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police searching for check-washing suspect

Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds named...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Human remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Human remains found in Putnam County on Wednesday are believed to be those of a missing Baxter man. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said the remains, found by firefighters in a wooded area near Bethlehem Church of Christ, are “most likely” the skeletal remains of 35-year-old Perry Isaac Bowman.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Metroplex Drive in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on Metroplex Drive. Police say the man had been seen crossing the street multiple times before the crash. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the man was again crossing the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.
NASHVILLE, TN

