Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Man dies in Carson City shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) 9:45 PM UPDATE: The shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, identified as 19 year-old Samuel Cocking, has been booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Open Murder, Possession of an Altered/Removed Firearm Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriffs asking for public’s help identifying fraud suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:47 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect of $500. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Original article: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help...
krcrtv.com
CHP investigating fatal head-on crash in Susanville on Tuesday
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway Patrol officials in the Susanville area are investigating a fatal crash near the Bogard Visitor Center on Tuesday this week. Officials said 66-year-old Debbie Guaspari-Larosa of Napa, Calif. was driving a '09 Ford F-150 east on Highway 44 at around 5:19 p.m. At the same time, an unidentified 51-year-old woman from Provo, Utah, was driving a '06 Buick west on Hwy 44.
2news.com
Reno Police respond to shooting, nobody hurt; suspect leaves scene
Police gathered near 5th and Lake Street in Reno Tuesday afternoon on call of a shooting. No one has been taken into custody. Reno Police tell us that two groups of people were on scene there when one man, described as a Black male with a medium build, shot at the other group.
KOLO TV Reno
Arson suspect arrested in historic Dayton hotel fire
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson in connection to a fire at the historic Fox Hotel fire in October. Jonah Watson was identified as a suspect and arrested on Dec. 27. He was booked into the Carson City Detention Facilty before being transferred to the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:
Plumas County News
CHP seeking witnesses of fatal collision near Bogard Rest Area
A head-on collision near the Bogard Rest Area on Highway 44 resulted in fatal injuries to a Utah resident and moderate to major injuries to three others yesterday. According to the Susanville area office of the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 27 at 5:19 p.m., Debbie Guasparilosa, 66, of Napa, was driving a 2009 Ford pickup eastbound on State Route 44.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Highway 44 on Tuesday
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - CHP - Susanville says that one person died in a two-car crash on Tuesday at around 5:19 p.m. on Highway 44, east of the Bogard Rest Area. A driver in a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 44, the driver of the second car was traveling westbound on Highway 44. Both vehicles crashed head-on, for unknown reasons.
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence
Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County inmate dies after transport from jail for medical event
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An inmate at the Washoe County Detention Facility has died after being taken to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing what the WCSO describes as a “medical event.”. WCSO deputies responded to the hospital on Wednesday after being notified of the inmate’s passing....
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police arrest man accused of climbing into teen girl’s bedroom window
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department have arrested a man on home invasion and burglary charges after police say he climbed through the bedroom window of a teenage girl as she slept. Around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sparks Police officers responded to the 600 block of E Street for...
2news.com
Inmate Dies after Hospital Transport from the Washoe County Detention Facility
On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event. After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital. The initial investigation found...
sparkstrib.com
Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle
After a tracking device placed by a private investigator was discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle, attorneys on behalf of Schieve filed a complaint seeking to identify who hired the investigator and requesting restitution for invasion of privacy, trespass and civil conspiracy. The attorneys filed the complaint...
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust
A traffic stop of a speeding car in Lassen County led to a big drug bust. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Madison Phillip Treat, 25, of Woodenville, Washington, was pulled over about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 near the Honey Lake Motocross Park from driving a 2021 KIA Forte at 110 miles-per-hour.
KOLO TV Reno
Crash involving RTC bus closes 4th Street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was hurt after an RTC bus was rear-ended by a pickup Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:00 p.m., reportedly while a bus was stopped at a bus stop at East 4th and Sutro Streets. Police say that impairment is not suspected. One passenger...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 28 through December 4
All information for the arrest reports is provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Robert Havens, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court X2. Lindsey Kent, Fallon...
kion546.com
Arrest made in blaze in Old Town Dayton’s historic district
DAYTON, Nev. (AP) — An arrest has been made in an October fire that tore through historic buildings, including a beloved hotel, in Dayton. Lyon County authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested Tuesday on at least three arson-related charges. He was booked into a Carson City jail before being transferred to a county jail.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Highway 44 blocked near Old Station due to multi-vehicle crash
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 27, 6 PM:. Highway 44 is currently blocked just east of the Bogard Rest Area due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision, according to Caltrans District 2. The blockage is occurring roughly 30 miles west of Susanville and 24 miles from Old Station. There...
Record-Courier
Road controls in effect for Kingsbury Grade
Snowy conditions backed up traffic going over Kingsbury on Tuesday morning, not helped by a stalled vehicle. Douglas County deputies and Nevada State Police troopers tried to clear the road around 10:10 a.m. after issues at Buchanan Road. Law enforcement was sending traffic over the grade one lane at a...
kunr.org
Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties
The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
Comments / 0