Skip the Holiday Hangover and Jump On These Post-Christmas Tech Deals From Amazon, Best Buy, and More

By Mike Fazioli
 3 days ago

Go ahead and leave the wrapping paper and tinsel on the floor — it’ll be there tomorrow. The same, however, cannot be said for some of these awesome post-Christmas tech deals. Even if your wallet is still smarting from holiday shopping, you’ll definitely want to check these out.

Amazon , Best Buy , Walmart , HP , and more are bringing out the big Boxing Day deals — no pugilism required — on tech items and small appliances. Many of them may vanish just as quickly as they appeared. So if there was something you were really hoping to find under the tree yesterday and didn’t, or if you have a quick make-good gift you’re needing to buy, look no further.

Small Appliances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROzfy_0juylu7X00

Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor

Buy Now AT BEST BUY

Buy Now

Still shaking off the meat sweats from your Christmas feast? Want to get a head start on your 2023 healthy-eating resolution? Best Buy is offering this Bella Pro Series juicer for over half off the regular retail price. This five-speed juicer has an anti-drip spout to keep your counters clean while it turns a wide range of fruits and vegetables into nutritious drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbAkZ_0juylu7X00

UNDER $50

Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Divided Basket

Buy Now AT BEST BUY

Buy Now

Bella also makes this 8-quart digital air fryer to which Best Buy customers give an average 4.8-star rave review, and Best Buy’s knocking 64% off the price as a great post-Christmas deal. The divided basket in this air fryer lets you cook two different dishes at the same time to make meal prep faster and easier. Grab this great air fryer for $40 while you still can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPzEW_0juylu7X00

Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Buy Now AT WALMART

Buy Now

This great robot vac from Anker has been on sale before , so if you missed it last time around, it’s back at an even lower sale price at Walmart. The eufy 25C’s brushless motor keeps the unit whisper-quiet, and its 1500-Pascal (Pa) suction power is comparable with the big boys whose price tags are hundreds of dollars higher. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal for the second time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ds5d0_0juylu7X00

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

If your house or apartment is mostly or entirely hardwood or tile, a robot mop is probably a better call than a robot vac. iRobot’s Braava Jet M6 is Alexa-compatible, has a smart-mapping app so it quickly learns and repeats the best path for cleaning your floors, and returns itself to its charging base when the battery is running low and resumes its mission when recharged. Amazon has this great unit for $100 off today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVEej_0juylu7X00

SAVE $660

bObsweep – bObi Pet Robot Vacuum

Buy Now AT BEST BUY

Buy Now

Best Buy must really have a thing about silver robot vacuums, because they’ve taken 78% off this pet-hair specialist from bObi. (The red version of the same unit is still selling for the full price of $849.99.) This is a programmable set-and-forget vacuum that is great at sucking up pet hair and dander that’s an absolute steal at under $200.

Fitness Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoWzz_0juylu7X00

SAVE $190

TOLOCO Upgrade Percussion Muscle Massage Gun

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Amazon’s practically giving away this 4.5-star rated percussion massage gun by knocking the price down by a whopping 73%. This rechargeable TOLOCO model comes with 15 interchangeable massage heads and runs at 7 different speed levels, perfect for getting your muscles back to normal after a long day digging out of the snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPNXF_0juylu7X00

#1 BEST SELLER

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

The Fitbit Charge 5 is Amazon’s top seller in sports and outdoors wearables, and today it’s on sale for just under $100. We called this the best Fitbit for giving you useful fitness data because it not only tracks what exercise you’ve done already, its Daily Readiness Score lets you know if you should get back to the gym or if you need a rest day. Amazon has this great fitness tracker for $50 off today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPIr7_0juylu7X00

#1 NEW RELEASE

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

The Versa 4 was the highlight of Fitbit’s 2022 new release lineup , so seeing it for 31% off today on Amazon was a true eye-opener. The Versa 4 lets you target specific heart-rate intensity levels, and will even warn you if you are showing signs of atrial fibrillation. It has Google Maps and Google Pay built in. Take $70 off the original price on Amazon today.

Laptops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xm6Xy_0juylu7X00

SAVE OVER $900

HP ZBook Power 15.6 inch G9 Mobile Workstation PC – Wolf Pro Security Edition

Buy Now AT HP.COM

Buy Now

HP is rolling out serious deals on laptops for Boxing Day and hopefully beyond. Their top-line ZBook Power 15.6-inch G9 PC laptop runs at a blinding 4.8 GHz thanks to its Intel Core i7 processor, and comes with a fat 1 TB of storage on its SSD. It has a built-in 720-pixel HD camera and AI-enhanced noise-blocking audio software to make your virtual meetings crystal clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0H9X_0juylu7X00

HP EliteBook 865 16 inch G9 Notebook PC – Wolf Pro Security Edition

Buy Now AT HP.COM

Buy Now

Remote work has been a thing now for over 2 years and yet some companies still can’t seem to make it a seamless tech experience. HP cuts through that chase with the EliteBook 865, which is designed to work with enterprise IT systems that often make access a nightmare. HP’s Wolf Pro Security is preconfigured for small- and medium-sized businesses to allow you access while protecting your privacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qQiq_0juylu7X00

HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook PC Wolf Pro Security Edition

Buy Now AT HP.COM

Buy Now

No need for a New Year’s slimming down resolution here; the HP ProBook 445 has a screen-to-body ratio of over 87% and a slim chassis, and it tips the scales at a hair over 3 pounds. It also packs a ton of processing power in that slim body, with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor that can cook up to 4.2 GHz and 512 GB of internal storage. The 40% deal from HP knocks this powerful lightweight down near Chromebook pricing.

Televisions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cutju_0juylu7X00

$2500 INSTANT SAVINGS

Samsung 85-Inch QN900B 8K Smart Neo QLED TV with HDR

Buy Now AT CRUTCHFIELD

Buy Now

So the big red guy could not fit an 85-inch 8K TV into his sleigh? Grab it yourself today from Crutchfield, and do it for a cool $2500 off the regular price. The Samsung QN900B 8K Smart Neo TV is the updated version of the one we called the best 8K TV on the market . When a deal this big swings around on an 8K TV, with 8K content becoming more and more common, you have to make your move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxTJh_0juylu7X00

SAVE $400

Hisense 65-Inch Class U8H Series Mini LED Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Buy Now AT BEST BUY

Buy Now

We were big fans of the Hisense U8H TV after testing it , and called it a solid buy at its full price of $1399.99. Knock another $400 off of that and it goes way behind merely being a solid buy — it’s an awesome buy. This is a big, beautiful TV with Mini LED lighting, a great refresh rate, built-in Google TV, and truly great gaming capabilities at a price that was already a bargain before this deal rolled around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEulF_0juylu7X00

Toshiba 75-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Buy Now AT BEST BUY

Buy Now

Last but absolutely not least, Best Buy has taken $320 off the price of this huge Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV just in time for college bowl season and the upcoming NFL playoffs . They’re even throwing in a free Echo Dot (3rd gen) and trials for FuboTV, Apple TV+, and Amazon Music Unlimited for free with this great TV.

