Battle Creek, MI

State Police investigate Christmas night officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

BATTLE CREEK (WWJ) Two Battle Creek police officers are on administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened on Christmas.

In a statement, Battle Creek Police said a woman called around 2:30 p.m. on Christmas to report her 22-year-old boyfriend assaulted her. He had fled the scene by the time police arrived at the home. Police determined there was "probable cause" to arrest him and searched for him.

About eight hours later, she called back saying her boyfriend had returned with a knife and was making suicidal remarks.

Three Battle Creek police officers responded to the home on Birdsall Drive and heard yelling from the backyard. Two other people were also present, police said.

"As officers came closer to investigate, the man pulled from his waistband what appeared to be a dark-colored handgun," police said in the statement. "Officers told the man to drop the gun. At the same time, fearing for the safety of everyone present, two of the officers fired their Police Department-issued guns and struck the man twice in the torso. The man dropped his gun and fell to the ground. Police also took two knives from the man."

Battle Creek Police said one officer had ten years of experience, while the other had two. The officers administered first aid, and a police supervisor drove him to a local hospital.

He is in serious condition.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave. As per standard protocol, Michigan State Police is conducting the investigation.

