Lancaster County, PA

PennLive.com

Woman hit, killed on central Pa. road by tractor-trailer that didn’t stop: coroner

A 37-year-old woman walking with a friend Wednesday night along a York County road was killed when a tractor-trailer hit her, authorities said. The York County Coroner’s Office said the woman fell and hurt herself while walking along the eastbound side of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township. The tractor-trailer — which was merging onto Arsenal Road from Interstate 83 — hit the woman before she could get up, according to the coroner’s office.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens

A 53-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed last week in the Harrisburg Sunken Gardens. Stacey Shannon, a Harrisburg-area resident, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in the gardens off Front and Verbeke Street, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. Shannon died of multiple...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigating central Pa. stabbing

One person was stabbed early Wednesday morning in Lancaster, city police said. The person who was stabbed arrived at a hospital around 6:08 a.m., police said. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be released later Wednesday. It’s unclear exactly where in Lancaster City the stabbing happened....
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA man arrested for murdering his wife 38 years later following discovery of forged evidence

Lancaster, Pa. — Jere Musser Bagenstose, of Willow Street, Pa., was arrested Dec. 22, four days before his 68th birthday, for the 1984 killing of his estranged wife, Maryann Bagenstose. The Lancaster District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest 38 years after the case was opened. Maryann, who was 25 years old at the time, disappeared from her home on West Willow Road in Pequea Township on June 5, 1984. She...
WILLOW STREET, PA
iheart.com

Woman's Death In Harrisburg Ruled A Homicide

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The death of a woman found in a Harrisburg park a few days before Christmas has been ruled a homicide. A body was found in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park late morning on December 22nd. Police believe the victim knew the person responsible and the killing was not random. No arrests have been made and police have not released the woman's identity.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police seek person of interest in woman’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police want to identify a person of interest in a homicide. Police said the victim, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries, was found on Dec. 22 at the Sunken Garden Park on North Front Street. A Dauphin County spokesperson identified the victim as Stacey Shannon, 53.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire

The York County coroner has identified a woman found dead in a house fire right before the holidays. KeShim Whiteleather, 54, died Thursday after her home caught fire Thursday on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Whiteleather’s cause and manner of death are...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police

Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police looking for armed robbery suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say was allegedly involved in a robbery last week. According to Harrisburg Police, on December 19 officers responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Upon...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

