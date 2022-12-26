Read full article on original website
Road shut down in Lancaster County following 2-vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29. According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of...
Woman hit, killed on central Pa. road by tractor-trailer that didn’t stop: coroner
A 37-year-old woman walking with a friend Wednesday night along a York County road was killed when a tractor-trailer hit her, authorities said. The York County Coroner’s Office said the woman fell and hurt herself while walking along the eastbound side of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township. The tractor-trailer — which was merging onto Arsenal Road from Interstate 83 — hit the woman before she could get up, according to the coroner’s office.
Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
Man found dead on central Pa. road may have been hiding on passing tractor-trailer: police
Police say it is unclear how an Ephrata man got the fatal injuries he suffered before being found on a road on Christmas Day. 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found near West Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata just before 12:30 a.m. Christmas Day, according to Ephrata police. Donnelly was...
Police ask for help in death investigation in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for help as they investigate a man's death. Ephrata police said an officer found 39-year-old Paul Donnelly on the road near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Emergency medical services responded, but Donnelly...
Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
Coroner IDs woman killed in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens
A 53-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed last week in the Harrisburg Sunken Gardens. Stacey Shannon, a Harrisburg-area resident, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in the gardens off Front and Verbeke Street, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. Shannon died of multiple...
Pa. officers capture saving woman from submerged car on police bodycam video
A daring rescue was captured on police body cam after a woman drove her car into a pond in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. The incident happened last Thursday night near the intersection of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road. As the vehicle submerged completely underwater, that’s when officers sprang into action, 6ABC reported.
One injured after Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
Police investigating central Pa. stabbing
One person was stabbed early Wednesday morning in Lancaster, city police said. The person who was stabbed arrived at a hospital around 6:08 a.m., police said. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be released later Wednesday. It’s unclear exactly where in Lancaster City the stabbing happened....
PA man arrested for murdering his wife 38 years later following discovery of forged evidence
Lancaster, Pa. — Jere Musser Bagenstose, of Willow Street, Pa., was arrested Dec. 22, four days before his 68th birthday, for the 1984 killing of his estranged wife, Maryann Bagenstose. The Lancaster District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest 38 years after the case was opened. Maryann, who was 25 years old at the time, disappeared from her home on West Willow Road in Pequea Township on June 5, 1984. She...
Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown, Pa.
Police are investigating after a juvenile died from a gunshot wound in Allentown on Tuesday night.
Woman's Death In Harrisburg Ruled A Homicide
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The death of a woman found in a Harrisburg park a few days before Christmas has been ruled a homicide. A body was found in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park late morning on December 22nd. Police believe the victim knew the person responsible and the killing was not random. No arrests have been made and police have not released the woman's identity.
Harrisburg police seek person of interest in woman’s death
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police want to identify a person of interest in a homicide. Police said the victim, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries, was found on Dec. 22 at the Sunken Garden Park on North Front Street. A Dauphin County spokesperson identified the victim as Stacey Shannon, 53.
Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire
The York County coroner has identified a woman found dead in a house fire right before the holidays. KeShim Whiteleather, 54, died Thursday after her home caught fire Thursday on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Whiteleather’s cause and manner of death are...
Bicyclist fatally struck at Harrisburg intersection: police
A 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died Tuesday after a vehicle hit her at a city intersection, Harrisburg police said. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at Cameron and Paxton streets, according to police. Police said the woman, who hasn’t yet been identified, was cycling west across Cameron Street when...
Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police
Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
11-year-old boy dies after being shot by younger brother in Pa.: DA
An unfathomable tragedy strikes a family soon after the Christmas holiday and days away from the new year. Investigators said a fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy occurred in Allentown, Pa., on Tuesday night, where the child was shot by his 10-year-old brother while they were visiting relatives, according to 6ABC.
Harrisburg Police looking for armed robbery suspect
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say was allegedly involved in a robbery last week. According to Harrisburg Police, on December 19 officers responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Upon...
