L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Falcons Remain Unbeaten in League
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ soccer team remained unbeaten and collected its third consecutive shutout by edging host Pasadena, 1-0, in a Pacific League game last Friday. Junior Artur Gevorgyan scored the game-winning goal while senior...
outlooknewspapers.com
CVHS Beats Hoover in League Matchup
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity boys’ basketball team defeated host Hoover, 78-41, in a Pacific League game last Friday, as senior Mikail Grigoryan racked up a team-high 19 points. Senior Armen Yetenekian registered 11 points and...
outlooknewspapers.com
Flintridge Prep, St. Francis in Action; LCHS Idle
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Prep varsity boys’ soccer team edged host Maranatha High of Pasadena, 2-1, in a nonleague game last Friday. Individual statistics were not reported to the Outlook Valley Sun. The Wolves (2-2-1 overall, 0-0-1 in...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank, Burroughs Win Pacific League Games
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ basketball team defeated host Arcadia, 47-36, in a Pacific League game last Friday, as Karen Casillas posted a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Sahara Jackson poured in 12 points...
outlooknewspapers.com
Friends In Deed, Pasadena Jaycees Host Operation Gobbler
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Friends In Deed Food Pantry partnered with the Pasadena Jaycees (Pasadena Junior Chamber of Commerce) to hold the 29th annual “Operation Gobbler.” This event helped ensure that more than 400 Pasadena and Altadena and neighboring community families were able to celebrate Thanksgiving.
outlooknewspapers.com
NCL Pasadena Holds Annual Rosebud Luncheon
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena Chapter of National Charity League Inc. recently hosted its annual Rosebud Luncheon at a private club in Pasadena. Family and friends gathered to hear the announcement of the 12 young members, also known as Ticktockers, to...
outlooknewspapers.com
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Hosts 50th Anniversary Party
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. USC Verdugo Hills Hospital recently celebrated 50 years of caring for the community with a special anniversary party. Verdugo Hills Hospital originally opened its doors in December 1972 to serve residents living in the Foothills who couldn’t quickly...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Christian School Embraces Christmas Spirit
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Parents recently caught up with friends as their children shopped at the Pasadena Christian School’s Christmas Breakfast and the “for kids only” Christmas store held on campus. For some students, this was very exciting moment...
outlooknewspapers.com
Float Builders Seek Rose Parade Glory — and Volunteers’ Help
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association is working hard to uphold its closely held tradition of producing a self-made float for its 2023 entry for the 134th Rose Parade. This year’s float, “Secondhand Shenanigans,”...
outlooknewspapers.com
Anthony Appointed Mayor, New Council Members Take Dais
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The City Council elected Konstantine Anthony as the new mayor of Burbank during the annual reorganization meeting on Monday. The council also elected Councilman Nick Schultz to serve as vice mayor, and three newly elected councilwomen — Zizette...
outlooknewspapers.com
PUSD All-Star Band Excites Hollywood Christmas Parade Guests
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The PUSD All-Star Band recently looked and sounded like superstars on the red carpet at the Hollywood Christmas Parade. The band thrilled the crowd with a combination of fanfare, jazz and pop pieces, while adding creative, show-style movement.
outlooknewspapers.com
City Will Spend to Retain Workers
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Thanks to a unanimous vote at the last City Council meeting of the year, a number of municipal employees will be granted one-time inflation relief and a medical stipend, while a handful of Glendale Water & Power mechanics will receive a one-time retention stipend.
