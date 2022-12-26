Fugitives wanted, Chesterfield police seeking public assistance in search

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in finding two wanted fugitives.

Kylijah Arteal Evans. (Courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

According to police, Kylijah Arteal Evans, 19, is wanted for the following:

Breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony

Grand larceny

Possession and transportation of firearms by a convicted felon

Credit card theft

Evans is described as a 6-foot-1-inch tall Black male, weighing approximately 172 pounds. He has green eyes and black hair, according to police.

Milton A. Marroquin Polanco. (Courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

Police said Milton A. Marroquin Polanco, 31, is wanted for the following:

Reckless handling of a firearm

Felonious assault

Polanco is described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall white male, weighing approximately 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these fugitives is encouraged to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 .

