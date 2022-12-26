ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

mendofever.com

Subject Kicking Fence And Yelling, Loud Bass – Ukiah Police Logs 12.25.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still

A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10:25 a.m.] Hwy 1 Closed

According to a Facebook post by Caltrans District 1, “U.S. 101 is fully closed about seven miles north of Willits (PM 53.04) in Mendocino County due to downed power lines.”. Unfortunately, the post states, “There is currently no estimated time of opening.”. Check Caltrans QuickMap or this page...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Search and rescue operation looking for missing man finds human leg bone north of Laytonville

Laytonville, 12/24/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives working with search and rescue personnel found a dismembered human leg bone Wednesday while looking into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man reported missing 10 days earlier. The remains have not yet been identified, pending DNA analysis, but MCSO personnel believe the two discoveries are related and may be connected to their missing person.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County’s Newly Elected Officials Will Be Sworn In Tuesday, 1/3

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino. The annual swearing in ceremony for newly elected officials will take place in the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors Chambers, located at 501 Low Gap Road, Room 1070, Ukiah, California, on Tuesday January 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
KRCB 104.9

A victory for salmon as superfluous dam comes down

photo credit: Courtesy of Cal Trout From the Elwha River in Washington to the Klamath in California dams are coming down and fish are moving back up the freed waterways. Not all dam removals are large scale though.   Just south of the little hamlet of Leggett where Highway’s 1 and 101 meet in Mendocino County sits Cedar Creek.   A tributary of the South Fork of the Eel River, Cedar Creek had been mostly cut off to spawning salmon for over 60 years thanks to a small decommissioned dam from an abandoned hatchery.   Now the eight foot tall dam is gone and Peter Tira with the...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Flood watch in place for Mendocino and North Coast as “atmospheric river” brings 4-6 inches of rain in 24-hour forecast

MENDOCINO Co., 12/26/22 – Mendocino County and the North Coast are bracing for an “atmospheric river,” currently expected to arrive on Monday evening with multiple inches of precipitation. High winds are forecast throughout the region, and a flood watch is in effect for Mendocino County until Tuesday morning. Additional rain is predicted later in the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

New Twist for Potter Valley Project

As PG&E prepares its plan for decommissioning the inter-basin water transfer hydropower project that diverts water from the Eel River to the Russian River, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced that it is considering reopening the license. That means that, although it granted PG&E an annual license in April, it’s thinking about adding requirements for a number of wildlife protection and habitat monitoring measures that were proposed in March by the National Marine Fisheries Service, another federal regulatory agency. PG&E argues that the decommissioning process will provide plenty of opportunity to review protective measures, and that there’s no evidence of harm to embattled salmon. But FERC appears to have taken notice of legal threats by environmental groups claiming the project violates the Endangered Species Act.
POTTER VALLEY, CA

