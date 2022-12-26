Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Reckless Vehicle On Main Street, Brandishing Weapon – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Male Looking Into Vehicles And Mailboxes, Rape/Reported Assault – Ukiah Police Logs 12.28.2022
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Police Catch Alleged Burglar in the Act Found Hiding in a Closet Underneath Cardboard
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 27, 2022 at approximately 7:45 AM, an officer was dispatched to an alarm...
mendofever.com
Potter Valley Head-On Collision Results in Fatality, Arrest of 19-Year-Old for DUI
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 26th, 2022, at approximately 1:15 AM, the California Highway Patrol responded to...
mendofever.com
Subject Kicking Fence And Yelling, Loud Bass – Ukiah Police Logs 12.25.2022
mendofever.com
Vehicle Slides Off Roadway Near Boonville—One Occupant Unconcious, Both Required Extrication
Scanner traffic beginning at 2:36 p.m. indicated a singular vehicle slipped off of State Route 128 near Boonville and descended an embankment. When first responders arrived at the scene, at least one of two occupants was unconscious and both required extrication and medical care. The Incident Commander reported “major rollover...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:25 a.m.] Hwy 1 Closed
According to a Facebook post by Caltrans District 1, “U.S. 101 is fully closed about seven miles north of Willits (PM 53.04) in Mendocino County due to downed power lines.”. Unfortunately, the post states, “There is currently no estimated time of opening.”. Check Caltrans QuickMap or this page...
The Mendocino Voice
Search and rescue operation looking for missing man finds human leg bone north of Laytonville
Laytonville, 12/24/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives working with search and rescue personnel found a dismembered human leg bone Wednesday while looking into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man reported missing 10 days earlier. The remains have not yet been identified, pending DNA analysis, but MCSO personnel believe the two discoveries are related and may be connected to their missing person.
mendofever.com
Subject Laying In Street Screaming, Female Taking Cloths Off – Ukiah Police Logs 12.20.2022
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Newly Elected Officials Will Be Sworn In Tuesday, 1/3
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino. The annual swearing in ceremony for newly elected officials will take place in the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors Chambers, located at 501 Low Gap Road, Room 1070, Ukiah, California, on Tuesday January 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible.
mendofever.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
A victory for salmon as superfluous dam comes down
photo credit: Courtesy of Cal Trout From the Elwha River in Washington to the Klamath in California dams are coming down and fish are moving back up the freed waterways. Not all dam removals are large scale though. Just south of the little hamlet of Leggett where Highway’s 1 and 101 meet in Mendocino County sits Cedar Creek. A tributary of the South Fork of the Eel River, Cedar Creek had been mostly cut off to spawning salmon for over 60 years thanks to a small decommissioned dam from an abandoned hatchery. Now the eight foot tall dam is gone and Peter Tira with the...
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of customers without power in Humboldt and Mendocino County
EUREKA, CA — UPDATE: 11:45 P.M. As of 11:40 p.m., 1,500 Ferndale customers are without power due to an unplanned outage, according to the PG&E Outage Map. Meanwhile in Petrolia, 199 customers are also experiencing an outage. UPDATE: 10:40 P.M. Hundreds of customers are without power Monday night due...
The Mendocino Voice
More storms forecast for Northern CA, bringing potential flooding to the North Coast
MENDOCINO Co., 12/28/22 — Another round of rain is in the forecast for the North Coast, following on the heels of Monday’s atmospheric river, and the National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka is predicting an increased possibility of flooding in the coming days. As of the time of...
mendofever.com
Male Asleep At Computer, Female Opening Mailboxes And Pulling Her Pants Down – Ukiah Police Logs 12.17.2022
The Mendocino Voice
Flood watch in place for Mendocino and North Coast as “atmospheric river” brings 4-6 inches of rain in 24-hour forecast
MENDOCINO Co., 12/26/22 – Mendocino County and the North Coast are bracing for an “atmospheric river,” currently expected to arrive on Monday evening with multiple inches of precipitation. High winds are forecast throughout the region, and a flood watch is in effect for Mendocino County until Tuesday morning. Additional rain is predicted later in the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
kymkemp.com
New Twist for Potter Valley Project
As PG&E prepares its plan for decommissioning the inter-basin water transfer hydropower project that diverts water from the Eel River to the Russian River, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced that it is considering reopening the license. That means that, although it granted PG&E an annual license in April, it’s thinking about adding requirements for a number of wildlife protection and habitat monitoring measures that were proposed in March by the National Marine Fisheries Service, another federal regulatory agency. PG&E argues that the decommissioning process will provide plenty of opportunity to review protective measures, and that there’s no evidence of harm to embattled salmon. But FERC appears to have taken notice of legal threats by environmental groups claiming the project violates the Endangered Species Act.
