Ice climber injured, rescued after falling 40 feet near Bridal Veil Falls

A 29-year-old man was injured Monday morning after a 40-foot fall near Bridal Veil Falls.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the man was climbing with a group in the Upper Falls, east of Bridal Veil, when he slipped and fell. The waterfalls are located in Provo Canyon off of U.S. Highway 189.

Cannon said the man suffered a broken arm and a back injury, and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The man also remained conscious throughout.

Cannon added that the situation could have been worse if the man was not with a group because it was one of his climbing partners who called for help.

"Have somebody with you," Cannon advised for those who participate in potentially risky outdoor activities. "You certainly don't want to get injured at all, but if you get injured to the point where either you're not conscious and you can't call for help yourself, you have somebody else who can."

Search and rescue crews were able to retrieve the man from the area via helicopter, and he was taken to Utah Valley Hospital. The rescue took about three hours.