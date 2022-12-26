ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTV

Families displaced after water line break

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Cambridge Heights Apartment in Buckhannon had a water line break because of the cold weather this past weekend. 16 families were forced to leave their homes due to the damage. Amanda Wenzel is the Property Manager. She said a water line burst in building unit...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Fairmont community helps family after devastating house fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a few days after Christmas, a family in Fairmont was looking to rebuild after a house fire. At around 10:30 p.m. on December 27, a home on Merchant Street caught on fire. The Plyman family lost their dogs and two rooms to the fire. They...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Multiple Mon County schools damaged by winter storm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple Monongalia County Schools are beginning repairs after weather damage from last week’s polar vortex. A total of nine schools suffered damage, four of which had water damage as a result of broken pipes. Other damage ranges from cafeteria freezers going down to HVAC problems.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

City of Elkins to collect Christmas trees

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - For Elkins residents trying to get rid of your Christmas tree, the city will take care of that for you. The City of Elkins will be collecting Christmas trees from Jan. 3 through Jan. 20. All residents have to do is remove all of the ornaments,...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

The Donut Shop in Buckhannon to close

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular donut shop in Buckhannon will soon be closing. The Donut Shop in Buckhannon is planning to close on Saturday with no plans to reopen, an employee at the store told 5 News. The employee did not specify a reason why the store is closing.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Angel Mullen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Angel Mullen with The Shack joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about upcoming events at The Shack, the growth of the afterschool program, and the things they provide to students. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTOV 9

Wheeling Clinic suffers water damage, icicles cascade from windows

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Clinic at the corner of 16th Street and Eoff Street was seen covered in icicles on Monday. Crews from Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration were on site and say flooding had occurred within the building. Outside of the building, water could be seen dripping from...
WDTV

First responders stay busy during cold temperatures

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week’s cold snap had area first responders, particularly fire departments, working nearly non-stop. Things still haven’t slowed down. The weather is warming up, but last week’s frigid temperatures created a host of problems for local first responders. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department...
WDTV

Traffic lights at busy Weston intersection now functional

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Malfunctioning traffic lights at a busy Weston intersection are working properly once again. The lights at the Staunton Dr. intersection, near the Market Place Shopping Center, had been flashing yellow since Friday, eliciting dozens of complaints from drivers to city officials and on social media. A...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Subway on Main Street in Bridgeport to open this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The third Subway location in Bridgeport will soon be open. Gentry Vass of JVG Restaurant Group, LLC said the new Subway store on Bridgeport’s East Main Street will open its doors on Wed., Dec. 28. Located next to Dollar Tree at the plaza which also...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Police investigating body found in Monongah

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening. The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released. This...
MONONGAH, WV
WDTV

Rain showers anticipated on New Year’s Eve

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wait, is it December or March?! Temperatures in the 60s today made it feel extremely unseasonable. Those above-average temperatures will carry over into the new year, but rain showers are expected on our final day of 2022. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Non-profit helps local K-9 with surgery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Project K-9 Hero is a non-profit organization in Tennessee that rehabilitates and rehomes retired K-9′s. Jason Johnson is the founder and CEO. He said this year alone they’ve helped 52 dogs through the program. One of those is Grace. She served as a volunteer...
GRAFTON, WV

