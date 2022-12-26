Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Families displaced after water line break
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Cambridge Heights Apartment in Buckhannon had a water line break because of the cold weather this past weekend. 16 families were forced to leave their homes due to the damage. Amanda Wenzel is the Property Manager. She said a water line burst in building unit...
WDTV
Fairmont community helps family after devastating house fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a few days after Christmas, a family in Fairmont was looking to rebuild after a house fire. At around 10:30 p.m. on December 27, a home on Merchant Street caught on fire. The Plyman family lost their dogs and two rooms to the fire. They...
WDTV
Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
WDTV
Multiple Mon County schools damaged by winter storm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple Monongalia County Schools are beginning repairs after weather damage from last week’s polar vortex. A total of nine schools suffered damage, four of which had water damage as a result of broken pipes. Other damage ranges from cafeteria freezers going down to HVAC problems.
WDTV
City of Elkins to collect Christmas trees
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - For Elkins residents trying to get rid of your Christmas tree, the city will take care of that for you. The City of Elkins will be collecting Christmas trees from Jan. 3 through Jan. 20. All residents have to do is remove all of the ornaments,...
WDTV
Alleged power surge leaves Town of Davis in an indefinite water boil advisory
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday weekend was delayed for several town of Davis employees. On December 23, there was an alleged power surge that resulted in a flood. This flood damaged the water plant’s equipment leaving the town in an indefinite water boil advisory. “We had a power...
School collecting donations after Fairmont family loses home in fire
A Fairmont family lost their home in a fire Tuesday night, according to school officials.
WDTV
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon to close
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular donut shop in Buckhannon will soon be closing. The Donut Shop in Buckhannon is planning to close on Saturday with no plans to reopen, an employee at the store told 5 News. The employee did not specify a reason why the store is closing.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Angel Mullen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Angel Mullen with The Shack joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about upcoming events at The Shack, the growth of the afterschool program, and the things they provide to students. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Clinic suffers water damage, icicles cascade from windows
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Clinic at the corner of 16th Street and Eoff Street was seen covered in icicles on Monday. Crews from Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration were on site and say flooding had occurred within the building. Outside of the building, water could be seen dripping from...
WDTV
First responders stay busy during cold temperatures
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week’s cold snap had area first responders, particularly fire departments, working nearly non-stop. Things still haven’t slowed down. The weather is warming up, but last week’s frigid temperatures created a host of problems for local first responders. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department...
wajr.com
Harrison County officials search for missing man who never arrived at Morgantown Christmas Eve destination
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Brian Scott Large, 55, who was last seen Dec. 24. Detectives said Large was traveling to Morgantown in a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia license number NDW411. Anyone with information about Large is asked...
WDTV
Traffic lights at busy Weston intersection now functional
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Malfunctioning traffic lights at a busy Weston intersection are working properly once again. The lights at the Staunton Dr. intersection, near the Market Place Shopping Center, had been flashing yellow since Friday, eliciting dozens of complaints from drivers to city officials and on social media. A...
West Virginia man charged after man ‘deceased for several days’ found in Fairmont motel room
A Harrison County man has been charged after officers found a man who had "been deceased for several days" at a motel room in Fairmont.
WDTV
Subway on Main Street in Bridgeport to open this week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The third Subway location in Bridgeport will soon be open. Gentry Vass of JVG Restaurant Group, LLC said the new Subway store on Bridgeport’s East Main Street will open its doors on Wed., Dec. 28. Located next to Dollar Tree at the plaza which also...
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
WDTV
Police investigating body found in Monongah
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening. The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released. This...
UPDATE: Second leak identified in South Elkins, Boil Water Advisory Issued
UPDATE: ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boil Water Advisory was issued late Tuesday night to residents in several areas throughout the City of Elkins. Following Tuesday’s reports of a leak in the South Elkins area which could lead to potential water service disruption, a second leak in the same area was discovered later that evening.
WDTV
Rain showers anticipated on New Year’s Eve
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wait, is it December or March?! Temperatures in the 60s today made it feel extremely unseasonable. Those above-average temperatures will carry over into the new year, but rain showers are expected on our final day of 2022. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have...
WDTV
Non-profit helps local K-9 with surgery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Project K-9 Hero is a non-profit organization in Tennessee that rehabilitates and rehomes retired K-9′s. Jason Johnson is the founder and CEO. He said this year alone they’ve helped 52 dogs through the program. One of those is Grace. She served as a volunteer...
Comments / 1