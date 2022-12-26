ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Above average temperatures will usher in a wet New Year

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Under mostly sunny skies high temperatures both today and tomorrow will be about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year!. Clouds return along with some rain on Saturday. The heaviest rain will fall during the afternoon and early evening but there will still be some scattered showers around at midnight as we ring in the New Year.
Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lower Dauphin High School fire ruled accidental, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials from the Hummelstown Fire Department confirmed the fire has been ruled accidental. There is not yet any word on damage estimate per department officials. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | State Police are investigating after a fire at Lower Dauphin High School. Officials say...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
Hanover Foods worker dies after falling into factory machine

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner reports that a 59-year-old employee of the Hanover Foods factory in Penn Township, York County died Tuesday morning in a machinery accident. According to witnesses, the employee reportedly fell into a bean hopper while working around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. The coroner...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Cumberland Co. man charged with shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve

ENOLA, Pa. (WHP) — Hampden Township Police said they have arrested a man who they said shot and killed his wife on Christmas Eve. Officers said they were called to a home in Enola for a welfare check, where officers said they found Tamara Colbert's body with a gunshot wound to her head.
ENOLA, PA
Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
School District of the City of York is first PA district to exit financial recovery status

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHP) – The School District of the City of York has officially exited from financial recovery status, the first school district in the state to do it. “No district has ever entered recovery and turned the ship around and exited,” Pennsylvania Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “So it’s really a tremendous success story.”
YORK, PA
Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
One injured in stabbing in Lancaster, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured in a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Lancaster, police say. According to authorities, officers were called after someone arrived at the hospital saying they had been stabbed. Police say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to...
LANCASTER, PA

