Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Related
local21news.com
Above average temperatures will usher in a wet New Year
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Under mostly sunny skies high temperatures both today and tomorrow will be about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year!. Clouds return along with some rain on Saturday. The heaviest rain will fall during the afternoon and early evening but there will still be some scattered showers around at midnight as we ring in the New Year.
local21news.com
From wacky to traditional, Central PA will ring in 2023 in some very unique ways
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — From roses to a Hershey Kiss with a pickle, a wrench, and a shoe thrown in for good measure, Central Pennsylvania certainly has some unique ways to ring in the New Year. Whether you're looking for something a little off the beaten path, or...
local21news.com
As mall customers dwindle, popular sports apparel store announces Central PA closing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A popular Central PA store for sports apparel has announced it will be closing two of its five locations. Bleacher Bums will be closing its store in the Colonial Park Mall in Harrisburg, along with its store in Fredericksburg Maryland. The owner tells CBS...
local21news.com
Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
local21news.com
Seven killed, over 100 injured in Pennsylvania crashes over the holiday weekend: Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police say seven people were killed and 113 were injured in crashes over the holiday weekend. Police say they investigated a total of 661 accidents, and say alcohol was a factor in 36 of the crashes. 116 people were arrested on DUI...
local21news.com
Skating arena rolls into the New Year with families across generations
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHP) – Christmas Skating is back this week at Fountainblu Skating Arena in New Cumberland. The business has opened its doors to families in the week between Christmas and New Years for 27 years, giving children a fun activity while they’re home from school. The...
local21news.com
Lower Dauphin High School fire ruled accidental, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials from the Hummelstown Fire Department confirmed the fire has been ruled accidental. There is not yet any word on damage estimate per department officials. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | State Police are investigating after a fire at Lower Dauphin High School. Officials say...
local21news.com
Investigation into baby found dead at Lancaster Co. Amish Schoolhouse in 2003 continues
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An investigation into a cold case homicide of a baby girl found in a burn barrel at an Amish Schoolhouse in Lancaster County remains active, according to authorities. According to The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, The Pennsylvania State Police-Lancaster were called to the schoolhouse on...
local21news.com
Hanover Foods worker dies after falling into factory machine
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner reports that a 59-year-old employee of the Hanover Foods factory in Penn Township, York County died Tuesday morning in a machinery accident. According to witnesses, the employee reportedly fell into a bean hopper while working around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. The coroner...
local21news.com
Cumberland Co. man charged with shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve
ENOLA, Pa. (WHP) — Hampden Township Police said they have arrested a man who they said shot and killed his wife on Christmas Eve. Officers said they were called to a home in Enola for a welfare check, where officers said they found Tamara Colbert's body with a gunshot wound to her head.
local21news.com
Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
local21news.com
Man faces homicide by vehicle charges following crash that killed two sisters
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police say a man is facing homicide by vehicle charges, along with a number of other charges, following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County that killed two sisters on December 23. According to the Pennsylvania State Police-Bowmansville, 41-year-old...
local21news.com
School District of the City of York is first PA district to exit financial recovery status
YORK CITY, Pa. (WHP) – The School District of the City of York has officially exited from financial recovery status, the first school district in the state to do it. “No district has ever entered recovery and turned the ship around and exited,” Pennsylvania Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “So it’s really a tremendous success story.”
local21news.com
Robber threatens employee with weapon at Metro PCS in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to find a robber who threatened to hurt a Metro PCS employee unless they would give him money. According to Swatara Township Police Department, the thief had entered the store on Dec. 26 at around 5:28 p.m. Officials say the man...
local21news.com
Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
local21news.com
One injured in stabbing in Lancaster, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured in a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Lancaster, police say. According to authorities, officers were called after someone arrived at the hospital saying they had been stabbed. Police say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to...
local21news.com
Man gets life in prison for second-degree murder and arson in Lancaster: DA
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 4-10 years for second-degree murder and arson stemming from an incident in 2019 according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Officials say Javen T. Jackson, 24, set an apartment complex in New...
local21news.com
Landing their dream job may have just gotten easier for recent college grads
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Recent college graduates may be entering the workforce at an opportune time. With staffing shortages still a huge burden on companies nationwide, many are hiring the recent grads to positions they might not even be qualified for. Desperate times calling for desperate measures. "There...
Comments / 0