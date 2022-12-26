Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet OwnersTim QLeesburg, FL
Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South resident arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails
A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails before climbing behind the wheel. Jannine Malicki, 70, was at the wheel of a brown 2012 Fiat in the wee hours Wednesday when her vehicle was found in front of a residence in Salt Springs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was running when a deputy arrived on the scene. She said she was low on gas and had planned to ask the homeowner for assistance. She noted she was “not from the area.”
villages-news.com
Villager arrested with THC oil after deputies respond to disturbance at his home
A Villager was arrested with THC oil after law enforcement responded to a report of a disturbance at his home. Edwin Charles Kerswill, 58, was found to be in possession of a vape pen which contained THC oil after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a physical disturbance Wednesday at his home in the Village of Alhambra.
WCJB
‘It’s definitely super rewarding’: Rescue horses in search of new homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In early November, 16 starved horses were rescued in Williston, by OTTB foundation, a non profit organization from Ocala. Out of the 16 horses, 13 were healed and 3 had to be euthanized due to their conditions. “We had the veterinarians, Dr. Brent he’s put so...
WATCH: Seminole County firefighters extinguish car fire at Sanford Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department got a call about a fire in Sanford. The vehicle fire happened at a Walmart parking lot on US 17-92 on Monday night. Three firefighters responded to the scene. There is no information on what caused the fire. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
villages-news.com
Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle
Why hasn’t the Developer been challenged at great length for not enforcing, or adding new, restrictive covenants to prevent current and/or future residents from allowing young children or short-term residents (using airbnbs) to destroy our lifestyle? One would think that using a home owned in The Villages as an airbnb is using it as running a business (which is currently not allowed). Perhaps many of us should write to the Orlando Sentinel who might publish our complaints and affect future sales by the Developer. The news of how our lifestyle is no longer what has been promised would speak as money and influence the Developer.
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs resident voices concerns on loud vehicles
For over eight years, I have been complaining about the loud bass coming from vehicles during all hours of the day and night. Plus, I have been woken up over 100 times within those eight years, and three times since the law against it took effect on July 1, 2022.
villages-news.com
Roofer arrested after allegedly forging Villager’s signature on document
A roofer has been arrested after allegedly forging a Villager’s signature on a document. Christopher Lee Culig, 36, of Deland, was arrested Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge the he had forged a document. A resident of The Villages said that Culig had been...
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman caught on video taking dipping in pool before stealing bicycles
A Summerfield woman was caught on video taking a dip in a community pool before stealing bicycles that had been donated for a charity event. Veronica Grace Brewer, 34, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on a charge of burglary. She and a male companion in November...
villages-news.com
Deputies called to home of Trump-loving couple in The Villages
Law enforcement was called to the home of a Trump-loving couple in The Villages resulting in the arrest of an 81-year-old man. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 9 p.m. Monday to the home of William and Mary Jaursch in the Village of Tall Trees. A woman said William Jaursch had pulled her hair and struck her with an open hand on the side of her face. She went to a neighbor’s house where the neighbor called 911. When deputies arrived, the woman was “crying and appeared to be emotionally distraught,” according to the arrest report. “Multiple pieces of loose hair” were on the woman’s shoulder which William Jaursch had apparently yanked from her scalp, the report said. The nature of the woman’s relationship to William Jaursch was redacted from the arrest report. The native New Yorker was arrested on a charge of battery.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park driver who failed to dim high beams arrested on DUI charge
A Fruitland Park driver who failed to dim his high-beam headlights was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. James Wallace King, 59, was driving a Ford SUV at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 468 when he failed to dim his high beams for an approaching Fruitland Park Police Department patrol car. A traffic stop was initiated at Griffin Road and Thomas Avenue in Leesburg.
villages-news.com
New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’
Dog in Santa HatPhoto byDuffy Brook on UnsplashonUnsplash. In the midst of the season of good will, one of North Florida's animal rescue centers is trying to find homes for 12 of its longest-standing canine residents, it was reported on December 28.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives
DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
1 woman dead, another hurt after fire rips through Marion County home
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Marion County battled another house fire Tuesday night. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home along SW 52nd Court near Ocala. One woman did not survive the fire and that another woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Florida Horse Park host the six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway Thursday. It will be held at Florida Horse Park. You can watch some of the most agile and quick horses compete in the competition. The show will start Thursday at 8 a.m. and end on January 3rd...
villages-news.com
Builder seeks more time after showdown with residents fighting housing development
A builder is seeking more time to present a plan for a housing development after losing a round in front of a planning and zoning board. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round earlier this month when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s denial of the proposed development is not binding and the project was to be considered next week by the full Lady Lake Commission.
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead in Deltona Christmas house fire was 'hoarder,' neighbors say
A woman believed to be in her 80s was found dead after a house fire Christmas night in Deltona, according to deputies. People living near the home that burned down described the woman who lived there as nice, but a hoarder. Many told FOX 35 News the City of Deltona and the Fire Marshal had both been out to the house multiple times before, trying to clear out some of the clutter even as recently as a few months before the fire.
WCJB
Man taken into custody after hitting a Ocala Police patrol car with a stolen semi truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of hitting an off-duty patrol vehicle with a stolen semi truck. Ocala Police officers say Edward Dial, 45, hit a Ocala Police patrol car Monday afternoon near Southeast 17th Street. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies chased the vehicle across Marion, Lake,...
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested with cocaine in stolen car on Christmas Eve
A Wildwood woman was arrested with cocaine in a stolen car on Christmas Eve. Jessica Clark Hope, 24, was traveling in the vehicle which had been reported stolen and was spotted in Tavares, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She and another passenger were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of cocaine.
Comments / 1