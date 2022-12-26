ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 64, dies from gunshot to head on Manhattan street

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 64-year-old woman was fatally shot in Manhattan Monday morning, authorities said.

The victim, Valeria Ortega, was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to her head around 11:30 a.m. at Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue in Inwood, police said.

Ortega, who lived nearby on Academy Street, was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

