Projects to watch in Wyandotte County in 2023

As 2022 comes to a close, it can be difficult to track which projects will make waves in Wyandotte County, but we’ve rounded up five to keep an eye on in 2023.

Homefield

Players: Homefield LLC, Milhaus (apartment complex), Sunflower Development Group LLC (Margaritaville hotel), Turner Construction, Superior Bowen

Description: The $648 million development at the site of the former Schlitterbahn water park near 94th Street and State Avenue will be anchored by multiple sports and recreation facilities.

The project will include an $85 million, 250-room Margaritaville-themed hotel connected with the project’s Homefield Outdoor water sports facility; a $52 million, 274-unit apartment complex, on which Milhaus broke ground in August; a $12.8 million Fairfield by Marriott hotel; a relocation by Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of its Jeep portion to a new standalone dealership off North 100th Terrace; and a Camping World store along 98th Street.

American Royal

Player: American Royal

Description: Although anticipated to submit its revised development plans this fall, the American Royal Association now eyes the first quarter for presenting to the UG. Once approved, the planning process should last roughly three months, and construction could begin soon after.

The new plans have nixed a two-level arena and instead opted for one level focused on livestock shows, equine events and rodeos. The project will include a large barn, roughly 400,000-square-foot exhibition space, three arenas (two indoor, one outdoor), and an education and welcome center that will focus on food and agricultural education.

