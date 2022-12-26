Read full article on original website
Is It Time to Replace Your iPhone's Battery?
Your iPhone just isn't what it used to be. Maybe your display is cracked or your camera is foggy, but aside from the cosmetic damage, there might also be hardware issues, mostly from age, that are affecting how useful your phone is. And if your iPhone is slow to charge,...
Received the New iPhone 14 as a Gift? Here's How to Transfer Your Data
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. You received a new iPhone 14 as a gift and now you're ready to tear open the box and start playing with all the new features of iOS 16 -- but don't just yet. Rushing the setup process is the last thing you want to do. Instead, take time to make sure your new iPhone 14 is set up to your liking.
Got a New Amazon Device for Christmas? Stock Up on Accessories With These Deals
Amazon's affordable devices make for super-popular holiday gifts. If you found a new Fire tablet or Echo speaker under the tree this year, Amazon has kicked off a couple of new sales on essential accessories to complement your new gadget. The sales offer up to 29% off Fire tablet cases and bags as well as Echo speaker stands, mounts and more, there's something for every new Amazon device owner.
Simplify Your Morning Routine by Setting Up These Amazon Alexa Routines
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Our smart technology works best for us when it automates the essential parts of our day. Sure, you might see Alexa as the follower of your individual commands, but did you know that you can program her to automate the crucial parts of your routine with a few simple voice prompts?
Apple's Next iPad Mini Is in the Works, Analyst Says
Apple is working on a new iPad Mini with a fresh processor aimed for release late next year or in the first half of 2024, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a tweet on Tuesday. He also said it's unlikely Apple will replace the Mini with a foldable...
iPhone Trade-In: How to Sell Your Old iPhone Before Upgrading in the New Year
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If you were tempted to treat yourself to the latest iPhone this Christmas or you plan to gift one to someone else in your family, you might be wondering what the most cost-effective way to do it is. Saving as much money as possible is paramount if you're wanting to regularly upgrade to the best iPhone which is why subsidizing your next phone by selling your current one is such a great idea. But how do you get the most money back for your existing device?
The Best Way to Repurpose That Old Phone: Turn It Into a Security Camera
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. How many people unwrapped a brand-new iPhone 14 (or Pixel 7, or Galaxy Fold) a few days ago and promptly tossed their old phone into a drawer? If you're one of those people with an "old cell phones drawer," go grab your old phone -- Android or iPhone, doesn't matter -- and put that forgotten piece of tech to use.
Nomad's Huge Outlet Sale Offers Up to 65% Off Essential Tech Accessories
If you received some new tech this Christmas, now's the time to start looking for deals on all the complementary gizmos you're going to need. Nomad makes some of our favorite tech accessories, often appearing on lists like our best iPhone case and best Apple Watch band guides, and it has just added a bunch of new items to its outlet sale. You can save as much as 65% over there and nab some essential gear.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Is Back to All-Time Low of $25 With This Prime Member Exclusive
Stream in 4K with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K media streamer. This device lets you access all the best streaming services and comes with a voice control remote to make searching for your favorite content fast and easy. Right now the Fire TV Stick 4K is discounted by 50% for Prime members, bringing the price back to its all-time low of just $25. That makes it the cheapest Fire TV device in the lineup right now. But this deal won't last long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you you want to snag one at this price.
You Can Free Up Space on Your iPhone Without Deleting Anything
If you don't have enough storage on your iPhone, you only have a few options. You can delete large files, like downloaded movies and albums, but maybe you're not ready to give those up. There are also various cloud options, but that requires shifting files around, and you may have to pay for it. Or you could just buy a new phone with more storage, but that can be expensive.
Get Up to 39% Off Anker Power Stations
It feels nearly impossible to survive without power today. Whether you want to charge your phone or tablet during a power outage or need a power station that can run an electric grill or coffee maker during a trip, having power whenever you want and wherever you go is a big priority for a lot of people. And right now Amazon has discounted select Anker power stations to keep you connected no matter what comes your way.
One-Day Echo Dot Deal Drops 4th-Gen Model Down to Just $20
If you want to get started with home automation in the new year or you're already all-in on an Alexa-powered home, Woot has got an unmissable deal for you right now. Today only, the retailer is offering the fourth-gen Echo Dot for just $20. That saves you 60% versus its original retail price and, unlike many Woot deals, the device is offered brand-new.
2023 Could Be the Metaverse's Make-or-Break Year
I could tell you about all the VR headsets and AR glasses and theoretical apps I tried this year that were supposed to define 2022's vision of the metaverse. Instead I'll just tell you about the best thing I did this year, and the thing I miss the most: Doing improv acting workshops with a little group of other performers in VR.
DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 64% at Amazon
The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. Tools can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle. If you're in the...
Why You Might Want to Blur Your House on Google Maps
I'm old enough to remember when my parents used Thomas Guides street maps to navigate around Los Angeles. As my dad drove, my mom would use the spiral-bound book to get us to and from far-away locations. Now we all have Google Maps on our smartphones. It's so much more...
