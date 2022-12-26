Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights, stranding Phoenix Sky Harbor travelers

Because it's New Year's Eve, authorities will be out in full force to catch drivers who should not be on the roads. "We don’t really have a normal when it comes to policing. We are always prepared for any increase, especially on holiday weekends. So we do have our DUI squad out patrolling especially with the increase of alcohol consumption throughout the weekend," said Tempe Police officer Byron Thomas.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO