Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights, stranding Phoenix Sky Harbor travelers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix weekly weather forecast - and it's not just rainBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
2022 Mesa Book Festival SuccessfulSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
fox10phoenix.com
Drone footage shows NYE fireworks in Phoenix
Dozens, maybe hundreds, of fireworks were set off into the air in Phoenix late Saturday and into Sunday morning to celebrate the new year, and neighbors aren't too happy about being kept up. Jordan Montanez sent in drone footage taken in Maryvale of all the fireworks that went off at midnight.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area restaurants, bars prepping for NYE festivities
As mere hours remain in 2022, restaurants around the Valley are turning up the heat for one of the year's busiest days. FOX 10’s Lauren Clark checked out STK in Scottsdale and Don Jose Mexican Food in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Celebrations underway in Old Town Scottsdale as 2022 comes to a close
Those in the nightclub industry say New Year's Eve is the Super Bowl for them. It's not uncommon for areas like Scottsdale to be packed on this holiday.
fox10phoenix.com
Valley Metro offering free rides through 2 a.m. New Year's Day
PHOENIX - For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate, party, stay up all night to ring in the new year, and Valley Metro is making sure people can do safely by offering free rides. "Why not give something nice to somebody to start the new year? I...
fox10phoenix.com
NYE celebrations in Phoenix underway, but so are DUI patrols
Because it's New Year's Eve, authorities will be out in full force to catch drivers who should not be on the roads. "We don’t really have a normal when it comes to policing. We are always prepared for any increase, especially on holiday weekends. So we do have our DUI squad out patrolling especially with the increase of alcohol consumption throughout the weekend," said Tempe Police officer Byron Thomas.
fox10phoenix.com
Gasoline tanker crash in Phoenix causes major fuel leak on roadway, driver severely hurt
PHOENIX - A car crashed into a semi truck carrying nearly 9,000 gallons of gasoline near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday, leaving one man in extremely critical condition. Phoenix firefighters say the collision caused a 2-foot gash in the tanker, causing around 3,000 gallons of unleaded fuel...
fox10phoenix.com
Massive music festival 'Decadence Arizona' to celebrate NYE in Phoenix, rain or shine
Rain or shine, a massive music festival and party is underway at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale with revelers dancing away the very last hours of 2022. FOX 10’s Lauren Clark has the details for "Decadence Arizona."
fox10phoenix.com
Top stories this year: Looking back at FOX 10's most viewed stories of 2022
We've looked at the numbers and tracked down the top stories from the Phoenix area, and beyond, that captured your attention the most throughout 2022 from FOX10Phoenix.com, as well as month-by-month. Top 10 stories for the year. 1. 'I'm not jumping in after you:' Man drowned in Tempe Town Lake...
fox10phoenix.com
Chandler man who sold thousands of fake N95 masks avoids jail
PHOENIX - A suburban Phoenix man who knowingly sold thousands of counterfeit N95 masks during the height of the pandemic will not face jail time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said in a news release Friday that 68-year-old Mark Forrest Cohn, of Chandler, has been sentenced to one year of probation. He must also pay restitution of more than $8,000 in tariffs and taxes.
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde Foothills residents to lose water access Jan. 1: 'Water is our lifeblood'
RIO VERDE, Ariz. - Time is almost up for Rio Verde Foothills residents to find a new water source, with nearly 500 homes set to lose access at the start of the new year. For about a year, the city of Scottsdale has been hauling water to the community, but they've decided to stop because of the ongoing drought.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix rollover crash on New Year's Day leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a rollover crash on New Year's Day that left one person dead and two others injured. The crash happened just after midnight near 40th Avenue and Peoria. Police say an SUV was heading westbound down Peoria Avenue when it rear-ended a car. The first...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting at Phoenix business leaves 9 injured, including a pregnant woman, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say at least 9 people were hurt, including a pregnant woman, after a shooting broke out near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said. Officers were called to a business in the area on a shooting call and found several people...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix-area nonprofit helps infants exposed to opioids recover from withdrawal
GILBERT, Ariz. - Every 15 minutes, a baby is born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, which is caused by withdrawals from certain drugs they were exposed to in the womb. In Gilbert, a nonprofit that helps those babies detox is in desperate need of nurses to help with that process. "When...
fox10phoenix.com
Children’s Museum of Phoenix helps kids celebrate NYE a bit earlier
It can be hard to stay up until midnight, especially if you're a kid, so the Children’s Museum of Phoenix got started a little early to help little ones ring in the new year. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the story.
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver allegedly admits she knew she was driving against traffic near Phoenix
The driver, identified as 32-year-old Sadie Kelly, allegedly resisted arrest and had to be pulled from her car. DPS said Kelly's three small children were found inside the car. The children were not hurt and were released to their father.
fox10phoenix.com
Watch: Wrong-way driver on I-10 in Avondale stopped with grappler
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Traffic cameras caught Arizona troopers using a grappler to stop a driver on Interstate 10 in Avondale on Thursday night. First responders responded to a call just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 about an alleged wrong-way driver near I-10 and 99th Avenue. According to the Arizona...
fox10phoenix.com
Drunk driver in deadly Surprise crash had almost 3 times the legal limit for alcohol, police say
SURPRISE, Ariz. - A woman's blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit when she caused a deadly crash in Surprise on New Year's Day, police said. The investigation began after Surprise police responded to a three-vehicle collision near Bell Road and Parkview Place on Jan. 1, just before 2 a.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Apache Junction dog attacked by coyote, security cameras reveal
A dog is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a coyote in Apache Junction - and the security cameras were rolling during the incident. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral service held for family members of Arizona sheriff who died in crash
Funeral services were held on Dec. 30 in San Tan Valley after Cooper Lamb, his fiancée Caroline Patton, and the couple's newborn daughter, Elaine, all died in a crash in Gilbert. Police say 21-year-old Brian Torres was driving a pickup truck and crashed into the couple's car. Torres was arrested and is accused of DUI.
Comments / 0