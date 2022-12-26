Read full article on original website
A muddy mess! | Driveway problems leave North Carolina man stepping through mud
WESTFIELD, N.C. — Whenever it rains, this Triad man's driveway turned into a muddy mess. The stretch of gravel and dirt couldn't handle a good soaking. Cars had a hard time getting through it. So did Ed Norsen, whenever he had to retrieve his mail. He spent a year...
Edgecombe County Register of Deeds affected by cyberattack on vendor
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County said Thursday that its Register of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being. The reason, the county said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by its vendor, Cott Systems. The...
Wake County substitute teacher court date moved, charged with indecent liberties with 2 students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County substitute teacher was scheduled for court Thursday after being arrested and charged with indecent liberties with two students. However, the court date has been rescheduled for March. 20-year-old Rachel Beahn was arrested earlier in December by Cary Police. CBS 17 previously reported...
Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – John Sullivan, known as Tim by his friends, was an independent, active 84-year-old. “Most people would say he’s my brother and not my dad,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kathy Petrizzi. She and her brother Mark Sullivan spoke with CBS 17 from Virginia where they were gathered for the holidays.
North Carolina victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire.
2022 look back at what was ‘Driving You Crazy’ on the roads
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’ve asked and you’ve told us what is driving you crazy on the roads. CBS 17’s traffic anchor launched the series back in 2019 after hearing from a number of drivers about road issues going unfixed. It has been her goal to get answers at the very least.
Wayne County death row offender dies of natural causes, NCDPS says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was sentenced to death for his crimes has died of natural causes Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. NCDPS said 51-year-old death row offender Eric Glenn Lane passed away in Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh. Lane...
Man charged with 8 counts of indecent liberties, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple sex abuse charges after an investigation in Davidson County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 22, they arrested and charged Luther Johnny Matney Jr., of Winston-Salem, with eight counts of indecent liberties with a minor. Two juvenile victims told an interviewer with […]
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Six-figure scam attempt: Raleigh man's land nearly sold online by impersonator
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man said his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. Preventing disaster has taken a lot of work. There's a...
North Carolina Retailers Penalized for Price Scanning Mistakes
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) has recently issued fines to dozens of stores across the state due to price scanning errors. Photo byWolfmann, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Local Matters: End of year 1-on-1 with Rep-elect Wiley Nickel
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How much we pay at the grocery store is just one of the things that people are thinking about heading into the new year. It’s something that’s also on the mind of one of central North Carolina’s newly elected congressmen. Democratic state...
New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws
With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.
‘Very merry Christmas’: North Carolina woman plans to donate some of $700,000 lottery win to church
Donna Denton, of Wilson, bought a lottery ticket on Friday and won $700,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Is it you? Next-of-kin needed for woman who passed away, Cumberland County deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s detectives are reaching out to the public for assistance to find the next-of-kin of a woman who passed away. Deputies said 63-year-old Debra McRaff died at her home on Dec. 20. She lived on Victor Hall Lane in Fayetteville, according to...
Cumberland County felon gets 7+ years for using gun in McDonald’s 2020 assault
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County felon was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for possessing a firearm. Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, illegally had a gun that was previously used in a violent assault, U.S. Attorney Mike Easley said in a news release. On...
Have you seen them? Suspects caught on camera kicking a door in, Cumberland County deputies say
EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are asking the public to help identify two people who were caught on camera committing property crimes, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, deputies said the two suspects were caught on security camera...
Need a test for flu or COVID-19? Drive-thru testing site coming back to Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — If you need to test for COVID-19 or the flu, you now have drive-thru options in Wake County starting Tuesday. County officials are working with Mako Medical to hold a drive-through testing site at the Kirk of Kildare Presbyterian Church. The church is located at...
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in NC now charged with killing Kansas girlfriend
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. — Prosecutors filed a charge of second degree murder against Joseph R. Deluca, 37, in the death of his girlfriend, Elaina Asprea. More News from WRBL Asprea, 47, was found dead in a field near her Chanute home on December 6th, three days after officials believe she was killed. Officials say Deluca showed up […]
Wake County Sheriff’s Office to receive bulletproof K9 vest, in what is ‘the hope of first of several’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office will receive a donated bulletproof K9 vest Thursday which officials hope will be the first of many. The Wake County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) will donate the Kevlar, or bulletproof, vest to the sheriff’s office at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Public Safety Center.
