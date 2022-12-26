ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 3

Steve Chadduck
3d ago

that's my buddy, i actuallyrent shop space from him for my leathersmithing business. 10/10 highly recommend, whether you want to learn or just have him create a unique heirloom piece of the highest quality he's your guy!

Reply
3
Related
cbs17

Raleigh Fire recruitment increases; large class to cut vacancies

RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department. Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges. “This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

John Wall Holiday Invitational draws thousands to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Broughton High School in Raleigh was buzzing Tuesday evening because it was the first day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational. “I mean this is really, really a great atmosphere for basketball,” said Bill Sewell, the tournament’s executive director since around 2006. “So,...
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring

When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Commitment defines Fort Bragg Family of Year

Each year Army Community Service accepts nomination packets from units for the Family of the Year program. There were 25 families nominated from units across Fort Bragg. Out of those 25, the family that chose “Commitment” was the Burlee family. Maj. Sarah Burlee and 1st Sgt. Christopher Burlee...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL News

Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season

All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Richard Hicks Named Interim Angier Town Manager

ANGIER – Richard Hicks has been named the new interim town manager in Angier. Commissioners voted recently to hire Hicks for the role. Mr. Hicks is no stranger to the area. He has more than 40 years of local government experience including service as town manager in Smithfield, Kenly, Wilson’s Mills, Erwin, Greenville, Farmville, Murfreesboro, and Pilot Mountain.
ANGIER, NC
wunc.org

UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms

People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy