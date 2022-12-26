Read full article on original website
Steve Chadduck
3d ago
that's my buddy, i actuallyrent shop space from him for my leathersmithing business. 10/10 highly recommend, whether you want to learn or just have him create a unique heirloom piece of the highest quality he's your guy!
Reply
3
Related
cbs17
Raleigh Fire recruitment increases; large class to cut vacancies
RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department. Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges. “This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to...
cbs17
Raleigh nonprofit ‘Designed For Joy’ aims to provide dignity, opportunities for women in crisis
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Going to a job daily is something many people take for granted and even dread, but it can also change a life. That’s the hope of Designed For Joy, a Raleigh non-profit providing women in crisis a stable job with a living wage where they can learn skills to help them get back on their feet and survive.
cbs17
Raleigh entrepreneur removes hurdles for businesses with new co-manufacturing space
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many of us turn to large retailers for shopping at the holidays and year-round, there are plenty of small, local business also asking for support. The cost for those new business owners to start up and get space to create can make getting off...
cbs17
John Wall Holiday Invitational draws thousands to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Broughton High School in Raleigh was buzzing Tuesday evening because it was the first day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational. “I mean this is really, really a great atmosphere for basketball,” said Bill Sewell, the tournament’s executive director since around 2006. “So,...
cbs17
End of year brings spike to pawn shop sales—and returns, Raleigh owner says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The holiday season coupled with the beginning of a new year means lots of giving and receiving gifts. That also means pawn shops see a spike in business as they become the perfect place to buy gifts or even get rid of them after the New Year.
cbs17
Village Grill in Raleigh’s Lafayette Village to undergo full renovation, introduce new menu
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owners of the Village Grill on Honeycutt Road in Raleigh announced on Wednesday that a full renovation of its space and menu is just around the corner. In a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, owners said the renovation work will begin after the...
Amazon’s Fayetteville fulfillment facility still planning to open in 2023, but it’s unclear specifically when
Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says the company still plans to open its 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment facility there. The warehouse located at Military Business Park at 6309 Bragg Blvd. was supposed to open in either late January...
country1037fm.com
Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring
When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland Communty Foundation rasies roughly $1.8 million in Giving Tuesday campaign
The Cumberland Community Foundation raised approximately $1.8 million in this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign. Coupled with the $575,000 local match, that means nearly $2.4 million was raised for nonprofits in Fayetteville and Cumberland County. “It’s a very generous community,’’ said Mary Holmes, the president and chief executive officer of...
Up and Coming Weekly
Commitment defines Fort Bragg Family of Year
Each year Army Community Service accepts nomination packets from units for the Family of the Year program. There were 25 families nominated from units across Fort Bragg. Out of those 25, the family that chose “Commitment” was the Burlee family. Maj. Sarah Burlee and 1st Sgt. Christopher Burlee...
Fayetteville names Kemberle Braden as next Chief of Police
Kemberle Braden is a Fayetteville native and started working for the police department as an officer in 1996.
cbs17
Local Matters: End of year 1-on-1 with Rep-elect Wiley Nickel
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How much we pay at the grocery store is just one of the things that people are thinking about heading into the new year. It’s something that’s also on the mind of one of central North Carolina’s newly elected congressmen. Democratic state...
Up and Coming Weekly
Retiring Cumberland County manager looks back on successes, challenges of 32-year career
If you happened to be at the Cumberland County Courthouse last month, it was hard to miss the news that Nov. 30 was Amy H. Cannon Day. On every floor, a huge poster display in the area of the elevators thanked Cannon for 32 years of service. The Cumberland County...
cbs17
After mass flight cancellations, car rentals surge as travelers try to return to the Triangle
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Rental cars are flying off lots as stranded travelers search for ways to get home amid nationwide flight cancellations. It took three days for Jessica Corder and her family to get back to Raleigh from El Paso after Southwest Airlines cancelled their flights. “I’m happy...
cbs17
In biggest year yet for gift card purchases, experts say this many will go unused
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s one gift people received this Christmas that they probably won’t return — but could forget about. We’re talking about gift cards. Merchants sell a lot of gift cards for the holidays and people who are the recipients of that generosity are grateful.
cbs17
2022 look back at what was ‘Driving You Crazy’ on the roads
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’ve asked and you’ve told us what is driving you crazy on the roads. CBS 17’s traffic anchor launched the series back in 2019 after hearing from a number of drivers about road issues going unfixed. It has been her goal to get answers at the very least.
cbs17
Southwest Airlines cancellations reach day 3, impacting NC, RDU travelers; officials still mostly blaming weather
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 5,400 Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled in less than 48 hours. Thousands of travelers are still stuck in airports or unfamiliar cities, trying to get to their next destination. It is the third day the airline is only operating a small portion...
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season
All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
jocoreport.com
Richard Hicks Named Interim Angier Town Manager
ANGIER – Richard Hicks has been named the new interim town manager in Angier. Commissioners voted recently to hire Hicks for the role. Mr. Hicks is no stranger to the area. He has more than 40 years of local government experience including service as town manager in Smithfield, Kenly, Wilson’s Mills, Erwin, Greenville, Farmville, Murfreesboro, and Pilot Mountain.
wunc.org
UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms
People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
Comments / 3