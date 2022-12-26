ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

With a new year comes new laws across Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane season.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Are you missing money? Louisiana residents can find out fast

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents can now search and claim property that is believed to be theirs on a free and secure website. MissingMoney.com is the only website endorsed by state officials, including Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder. “This is an impressive tool designed for the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in

The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in. The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and …. The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in. Winter quickly becomes “Faux Spring” complete with …. Winter quickly becomes "Faux Spring" complete with storms. Govt. calls...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
CLINTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured

Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23. On December 27, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department announced that they are asking for help locating missing person Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Boulevard around 7:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
brproud.com

State asks judge to throw out Firehouse BBQ case

LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – The owners of Firehouse BBQ in Livingston parish were back in court today. “We are basically asking the judge to dismiss the claims,” said Attorney for the State Chris Chocheles. Back in 2020, the owner of Firehouse BBQ, Danielle Bunch, lost her license to...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
lbmjournal.com

Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility

MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State

In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through November 2, 2022, may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
LOUISIANA STATE

