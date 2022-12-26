Read full article on original website
brproud.com
With a new year comes new laws across Louisiana
LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane season.
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1.
brproud.com
Are you missing money? Louisiana residents can find out fast
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents can now search and claim property that is believed to be theirs on a free and secure website. MissingMoney.com is the only website endorsed by state officials, including Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder. “This is an impressive tool designed for the...
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
KNOE TV8
Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Unclaimed Property items are part of an online search site that now features free and secure searches of 49 states’ unclaimed property departments. MissingMoney.com was recently revamped to grant citizens nationwide the ability to search multiple unclaimed property databases at one advertising-free site. MissingMoney.com is the only national search site endorsed by states.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
ktalnews.com
The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in
The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in. The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and …. The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in. Winter quickly becomes “Faux Spring” complete with …. Winter quickly becomes "Faux Spring" complete with storms. Govt. calls...
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
brproud.com
Vacant nursing jobs in Louisiana; Southern University shares importance of minorities in healthcare
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the need for healthcare workers increases across the nation, organizations in the Metro Baton Rouge area hope to persuade more people to enter the field of nursing – especially minorities. “The industry, the hospitals just don’t have enough nurses to care for...
NBC 10 News Today: New laws go into effect January 1 in Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On NBC 10 News Today, viewers took a look at what new laws will take place in Louisiana starting in January. For more details, watch the clip above.
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
kalb.com
Jeff Landry writes letter to Gov. Edwards asking OGB to refrain from pushing through contract with Caremark PCS Health
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards and Commissioner Jay Dardenne on Wednesday, asking the Office of Group Benefits (OGB) to refrain from pushing through a contract with Caremark PCS Health. Landry said that the proposed contract, set to...
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
How Did Louisiana's Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?
Here's what the experts are saying about the recent cold snap and how that could affect Louisiana's supply of crawfish this year.
brproud.com
The making of Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Riverboat’ float for the Rose Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Building and decorating parade floats could be considered a pastime for Louisianans. With decades of Mardi Gras parade float building, Louisiana is looking to wow the crowds at the 134th Rose Parade in California. The Louisiana “Celebration Riverboat” will roll in the Rose Parade...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23. On December 27, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department announced that they are asking for help locating missing person Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Boulevard around 7:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022.
brproud.com
State asks judge to throw out Firehouse BBQ case
LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – The owners of Firehouse BBQ in Livingston parish were back in court today. “We are basically asking the judge to dismiss the claims,” said Attorney for the State Chris Chocheles. Back in 2020, the owner of Firehouse BBQ, Danielle Bunch, lost her license to...
lbmjournal.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
1063radiolafayette.com
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State
In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
kalb.com
USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through November 2, 2022, may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
