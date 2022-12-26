ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers

The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit

Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
