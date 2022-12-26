Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers
The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
NECN
Celtics' Marcus Smart Proposes to Girlfriend With Assist From Will Smith
It really is the most wonderful time of the year, just ask Marcus Smart who won't soon forget this holiday season. The Boston Celtics star announced on his Instagram account on Christmas that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum -- with an assist from actor Will Smith.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Calls Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki The ‘Greatest International Player Ever’
The Dallas Mavericks walked away with two holiday presents on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center. Led by Luka Dončić’s near 32-point triple-double, the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. In addition to the victory, Maverick fans experienced the revealing of the Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the arena.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
"Instead of making $33 million, I was pretty much available for $1 million" - Why Rick Fox left the Boston Celtics for the Los Angeles Lakers
Rick Fox opened up about how furious he was when the Boston Celtics gave him up for a backup center.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jordan Poole ejection vs. Grizzlies
Jordan Poole had a spectacular Christmas Day game for the Golden State Warriors in his first 29 minutes of action. It’s the last few seconds before getting ejected against the Grizzlies that had to grind on head coach Steve Kerr’s gears. Poole finished with a team-high 32 points...
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
"I kind of rolled my eyes" — Jeanie Buss on why she wasn't impressed when the Los Angeles Lakers hired Phil Jackson
Jeanie Buss was confused as to why Phil Jackson kept on giving his players books they had no intention of reading.
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Penny Hardaway says Ja Morant's shoe is 'history in the city'
Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway said he loves that Grizzlies star Ja Morant received his own signature Nike shoe, and he might wear a pair of Morant’s sneakers on the sideline to represent.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Wants To Build A Casino Resort Where The Dallas Mavericks Would Play Their Games
Mark Cuban is one of the most business-savvy owners in the NBA. His business decisions have increased the Mavericks’ value by over 200% since he took over in 2000. Cuban has built championship teams and drafted great players such as Luka Doncic while keeping franchise favorites at home like Dirk Nowitzki.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks Gets Real After Loss To Suns: "When We Get Talked Back To, We Just Freeze Up..."
Dillon Brooks throws shade at his own team after second straight loss.
NBC Sports
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Plan For Replacing Production Of Anthony Davis
So far, it's been lacking.
Draymond Green vs. Dennis Rodman Career Comparison
Dennis Rodman and Draymond Green were both elite defenders and integral pieces to two of the NBA's greatest dynasties. This is the comparison between the two legends.
Comments / 0