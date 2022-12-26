ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Surprise $1,400 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive the Federal Payment Before the End of the Year?

Unexpected money is always a wonderful thing, right? It mostly entails sending extra stimulus checks to people who meet a very specific criterion. No, there isn’t anything here that would count as a fourth stimulus payment. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that.
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.

