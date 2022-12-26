Weather Now: Dry, Chilly, and Bright on Tuesday

Hello everyone!

We’re in the final week of 2022 and much of it will be dry. Temperatures will slowly be climbing through the week and we’ll end the year on what looks to be a wet and mild note!

Cloudy skies will continue overnight with a few passing flurries. Most areas stay completely dry, but some northern communities could see some overnight flakes.

The clouds will somewhat help our temperatures stay in the 20s whereas if he had clear skies our readings would drop into the teens.

Heading back to work on Tuesday? Look for a very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Skies will be bright throughout the day and temperatures will top out in the low to mid-30s.

We’ve been stuck in this arctic air for the last few days, with highs topping out only in the 20s, but today we reached the 30s and this is just the start of a warming trend for this week! Each day this week, we’ll add a few extra degrees and by the end of the week, we’ll be seeing highs well into the 50s.

That warm air does come with a cost though. We’re seeing a pretty good chance for some showers late Saturday followed by some rain on Sunday leading to a soggy start to the new year.

As of Monday evening, this is what New Years Eve is looking like… however, this can change as we still have several days to watch this system.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Links

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.