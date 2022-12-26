ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, VA

Alcova Basketball Tournament at Clifton Middle School Postponed

By The Virginian Review
 3 days ago

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — The Alcova basketball tournament scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 29, at Clifton Middle School has been postponed due to maintenance issues.

School officials are working to reschedule the tournament. The tentative dates are Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14.

The gym and locker room areas of the school received minor water damage when frozen water pipes broke on Dec. 24. Maintenance staff has been working to address the water damage, but the cleanup will not be completed in time for the basketball tournament to be held on Wednesday.

Boys and girls teams were scheduled to participate in the tournament. Teams that were slated to participate included Clifton Middle School, Covington, Beverly Manor, and Maury River. School officials are working to find teams with open dates on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14.

“We look forward to hosting this tournament at CMS, and we are making every effort to reschedule. We appreciate Jason Helmintoller and Alcova Mortgage for agreeing to sponsor the tournament,” said CMS Principal Marty Wood.

