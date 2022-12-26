Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Officials say water is back on for most Clayton County water customers
Top Clayton County officials say the water is back on after days of problems for thousands of residents. Many have been without water since Christmas as the cold weather caused leaks and burst pipes.
Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta, temporary burn ban issued in Clayton County | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County water issues causing problems for firefighters
Investigators are working to learn what sparked a fire in a Clayton County townhome community on Wednesday. It happened at the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road. While crews are searching for the cause, residents are searching for answers as to how low water pressure in the county delayed the battle against the flames.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County jail water outage leading to claims of 'inhumane conditions'
There are growing concerns for families of inmates at the Fulton County jail. FOX 5 has received dozens of emails and calls about what families are calling "inhumane" conditions at the facility that's without running water.
Employees, inmates at Clayton County Jail say freezing weekend weather made jail conditions worse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Inmates and employees say conditions at the Clayton County Jail are worse than normal after freezing weekend temperatures wreaked havoc. “The power was out for three days,” said Tenille Davis. Cell phone video recorded by an employee and sent to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln...
fox5atlanta.com
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
'We haven't experienced this since COVID' | College Park businesses frustrated, forced to close due to water woes
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — As thousands of homes and businesses are still without water across metro Atlanta, 11Alive is working to get answers as to why this happened and how long it's going to take until the water is turned back on. "We'd like more communication, and we want...
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Water line repairs underway at Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office reported that help is on the way to inmates and staff at the county jail who have been dealing with unprecedented cold temperatures and a ruptured water line. According to that spokesperson, portable toilets have been set up...
fox5atlanta.com
Boil Water advisory remains in effect for 2 parts of DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
fox5atlanta.com
Relatives of Fulton County Jail inmates report ‘inhumane’ conditions after water main break
ATLANTA - Loved ones of inmates at the Fulton County Jail are deeply concerned about what they’re calling "inhumane" living conditions inside the facility that’s currently without running water. Officials said a ruptured water line following extremely cold temperatures across metro Atlanta left them with no choice but...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County fire stations hand out free water amid boil water advisory
JONESBORO, Clayton County (Atlanta News First) -The holiday freeze brought not only unwelcomed weather, it also left a mess. Many counties in Georgia are now under a boil water advisory due to water pressure concerns after water mains broke. Danielle Golphin was one of the many cars lined up at...
wrganews.com
Floyd County E-911 updates Road Conditions
Update 8:13am – Lakeview at Little Indian – CLOSED. Edgefield Dr SE – Midway Estates, sev cars stuck. There are numerous roads with frozen snow and black ice on them this morning. Please use caution if you have to be on the roadways, but the safest route is to stay put. We have continued to have several wrecks overnight due to the icy conditions.
Leaks at empty buildings making water outage worse, Clayton County officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority needs the community's help to find leaks in unoccupied properties. County leaders are asking the public to report any leaks they see while they're out. Staff with the water authority continue to come across unreported line breaks at vacant commercial properties, worsening water pressure in the area, they said.
Multiple water line breaks disrupting water service for DeKalb Co. customers who live miles away
DECATUR, Ga. — Sherrell Anderson said being able to receive tainted water is some relief, after not having running water to her home for two days. “No one saw this coming,” Anderson told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln. On Christmas Day, she said faucets ran dry at every...
fox5atlanta.com
"Don't panic and don't drive": Floyd County sheriff issues snow warning
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Floyd Sheriff's Office has issued the following warning to drivers as snow falls in the area:. "Alright everyone, the snow is here. Don’t panic and don’t drive if at all avoidable," the notice read. "Freezing [temperatures] will remain until at least 10 a.m. tomorrow."
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites as crews scramble to repair water lines. LIVE UPDATES. 4:38...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today
JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
WXIA 11 Alive
Boil water advisory in Clayton County | Latest update
Staff with the water authority continue to come across unreported line breaks at vacant commercial properties. Now they're asking for the public's help to find them.
fox5atlanta.com
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
Furnace catches Cobb County auto shop on fire amid freezing temperatures
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a Cobb County auto repair shop are safe after the building caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Kennesaw police say the fire started at Caliber Collision on Moon Station Road. Firefighters say employees evacuated the building and tried putting the fire out themselves. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
