ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County water issues causing problems for firefighters

Investigators are working to learn what sparked a fire in a Clayton County townhome community on Wednesday. It happened at the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road. While crews are searching for the cause, residents are searching for answers as to how low water pressure in the county delayed the battle against the flames.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: Water line repairs underway at Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office reported that help is on the way to inmates and staff at the county jail who have been dealing with unprecedented cold temperatures and a ruptured water line. According to that spokesperson, portable toilets have been set up...
wrganews.com

Floyd County E-911 updates Road Conditions

Update 8:13am – Lakeview at Little Indian – CLOSED. Edgefield Dr SE – Midway Estates, sev cars stuck. There are numerous roads with frozen snow and black ice on them this morning. Please use caution if you have to be on the roadways, but the safest route is to stay put. We have continued to have several wrecks overnight due to the icy conditions.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy