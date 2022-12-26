ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSET

17-year-old caught driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone: Sheriff

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One teen driver has been charged with reckless driving after he was seen driving 108 mph in the posted 40 mph zone according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 10:45 on December 21, First Sergeant B.W. Collins reported seeing a Ford Mustang...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

