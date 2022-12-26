Read full article on original website
Hero of 2022: The New Three-Digit National Mental Health Crisis Hotline, 988
I imagine (hope?) I’m not the only person who momentarily forgets my sister’s phone number when the doctor’s office requests my emergency contact information. Hell, sometimes I even forget my own number when the grocery store clerk asks me to plug it in to claim rewards and fuel points.
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
MedicalXpress
A safer opioid? Scientists are onto something
Sodium may hold the key for scientists to develop opioids or other drugs with far fewer side effects. In a study published Wednesday by Nature, scientists from USC, Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University have demonstrated that by chemically linking fentanyl to the sodium pockets that exist within nerve cell receptors, they could block the drug's harmful side effects and still reduce pain.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Fentanyl addiction proving difficult to treat
Much of what we hear about fentanyl revolves around overdoses, but addiction to the drug is becoming a major problem for doctors and nurses. In 2021, 108,000 people died from a drug overdose in the United States, according to CDC data, and upwards of 70% of those overdoses involved fentanyl.
Channel 3000
Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
Pain relief from marijuana comes from a belief it helps, study finds
Some people suffering pain from cancer and other chronic diseases turn to marijuana to ease their suffering, but much of that relief may come from simply believing weed will help, a new study found.
Finally, a much-needed glimmer of hope for the opioid crisis
Amid the torrent of bad news stories, some good news has started to emerge.
Researchers are honing in on potential Fentanyl vaccine amid national opioid crisis
In the battle against the nation's drug overdose crisis, a vaccine against Fentanyl could be coming down the pike.
Babies in Danger From Ingesting Opioids Laced With Animal Tranquilizer
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When a toddler or an infant accidentally ingests a prescription opioid medication, the immediate results can prove deadly, experts warn. But another new worrisome dynamic is afoot in the United States, a just-published study reveals: pediatric poisonings from a particularly lethal combo — a potent synthetic opioid known as fentanyl and a powerful veterinary sedative called xylazine. “Infants or toddlers exposed to fentanyl...
studyfinds.org
Music and ayahuasca combine to treat men with substance use disorders, researcher finds
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Traditional music combined with ayahuasca may be able to help people overcome their addiction to drugs and alcohol. A researcher from the University of California-Riverside has found that a year-long program in South America using music and ayahuasca healing ceremonies helped men dealing with substance use disorders.
WTOP
Warning signs to look for when visiting elderly loved ones over the holidays
Visiting with elderly loved ones over the holidays is a good time to look for warning signs about whether they’re still fine living on their own. “A lot can change with an 80-year-old parent in six months, even a couple of months if you haven’t seen them,” said Andrew Carle, a faculty member at the Program in Senior Living Administration at Georgetown University.
Suicidal Thoughts? Call 988
We have to talk about it. Asking someone if they are having suicidal thoughts will not give them the idea of ending their life. Instead, it creates an environment where they will feel safe asking for ...
ems1.com
CDC: Suicide is second leading cause of death for people 10 to 34
The U.S.'s suicide rate increased by 4% between 2020 and 2021 after falling for two years. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 988. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Break An Addiction
Are you struggling with an addiction? Millions of people are, and overcoming it can seem impossible. But it’s not. It is possible to overcome addiction with the right resources and assistance. If you want tips on overcoming drug addiction and achieving sober living LA, keep reading!. Things You Should...
findingfarina.com
What Is A Substance Abuse Prevention Program?
Substance abuse prevention is essential to protecting individuals’ mental health and well-being. Substance abuse symptoms can significantly negatively impact a person’s physical and emotional health, yet its risk factors often continue to be neglected or overlooked in our society. By understanding what substance abuse prevention entails and its...
