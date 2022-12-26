ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor injuries reported in Thursday crash

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
HILLSDALE TWP. — The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office reported minor injuries in a crash early Thursday morning in Hillsdale Township.

Deputies were dispatched to North Bunn Road near Fitzpatrick Road around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation showed Derek David Williamson, 26, of Hillsdale was traveling southbound on Bunn Road when he crossed the centerline and sideswiped another vehicle operated by Stepehn Neal Short, 59, of Jackson.

Short was transported to Hillsdale Hospital by Reading Emergency Unit for injuries sustained in the crash.

Williamson was cited for crossing the center line and both parties were wearing their safety belts, deputies said.

The Hillsdale Township Fire Department assisted on the scene.

— Corey Murray is the Public Safety Reporter for The Hillsdale Daily News, Sturgis Journal and The Daily Reporter. Contact him by email atcmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

