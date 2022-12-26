Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
Father accused of kidnapping children at Marion, Ill. truck stop arrested
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A “custody swap” at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Marion Police report officers responded at 4 p.m. to a report of a parental abduction at the Pilot Travel Center on West DeYoung Street.
Five inmates orchestrated Christmas morning attack on corrections officer, Kentucky police say
Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the inmates used a weapon to attack the officer, who suffered multiple injuries, the statement said.
Report of parental abduction in Marion leads to arrest, children unharmed
MARION, IL — Marion police say a man accused of abducting two of his children from a Marion gas station and threatening to commit suicide with them in the car has been arrested. According to a Thursday release from the Marion Police Department, 27-year-old Brandon Lonas met with the...
Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after fleeing custody
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle to escape the custody of the courts. The Benton Police Department, Benton Fire Department, Marshall County EMS and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision at the intersection of West Fifth and Ash Streets.
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
Paducah man faces meth, marijuana charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A traffic stop in Christmas Eve turned into a drug arrest in McCracken County. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Dodge passenger vehicle on Pool Road near Bechtold Road on Dec. 24 around 10 p.m.
Dexter, KY man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dexter, Ky. man faces drug charges after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy N. Hopkins stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation on Sunday, Dec. 18 about 1:30 a.m. During...
Toddler killed in Christmas Eve fire
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
Theft in Cape Girardeau is trending downward during the month of December
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- Crime rate in Cape Girardeau appears to be trending downward when it comes to theft, according to a recent departmental report. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says numbers are nearly below the average over the last two years. “We actually had in...
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
KSP investigating assault on correctional officer at penitentiary in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County that happened Christmas day. About 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, the Department of Corrections contacted KSP to report a correctional officer...
Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled
