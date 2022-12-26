Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Don't Miss This Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Pool Party Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
3 dogs involved in Pet Therapy Program at Newport Hospital
The dogs are so popular among patients and staff that administrators are using a detailed spreadsheet to schedule their appearances.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk School Repairs May Be Costly
Seekonk schools may need as much as $40 million in repairs, according to the results of a feasibility study. More than 300 projects were identified across the schools, said Chip Phillips, a Senior Project Manager for Colliers in Connecticut. Phillips made his presentation to the school committee at their December 18 meeting.
Turnto10.com
Community Christmas dinner offers a meal and camaraderie in East Providence
(WJAR) — A holiday celebration in East Providence helped bring some Christmas cheer to the less fortunate on Sunday. The Christmas Day meal has been put on by a small group of people for seven years. They wanted to make sure people had a place to stay warm and...
thebeveragejournal.com
Grey Sail Celebrates Anniversary with Gift to Veterans
Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island celebrated its 11th anniversary with a party at its taproom and beer garden in Westerly on Nov. 11, coinciding with Veterans Day. The brewery offered retired and active-duty veterans discounts on brews throughout the day, with a portion of event proceeds to benefit Work Vessels for Veterans, a volunteer-run effort that helps veterans returning to civilian life begin startups, careers or education by providing tools and resources, and the American Flag Fund. Guests enjoyed a full day of beer tastes, including the brewery’s new anniversary beer release, 11th Anniversary Triple IPA, and food from Mystic Oysters and Vetrano’s Wood Fired Pizza. Musical guests Island Time Steel Drum Band and Yellow Blackbirds performed live during the day. Opened by Jennifer and Alan Brinton in the former Westerly Macaroni Factory on Nov. 11, 2011, Grey Sail now offers nine core beers, including its flagship brews, Flying Jenny and Captain’s Daughter, along with a variety of seasonal offerings, distributed in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Turnto10.com
Warwick mayor seeks out 10-year-old girl for unexpected donation to Christmas display
(WJAR) — The mayor of Warwick recently made it his mission to find a ten year-old who went out of her way to do something nice for those struggling. Even before becoming mayor, Frank Picozzi has always had a love for Christmas. That love shines through when it comes...
providencedailydose.com
Free Zoo Admission
(12.27) Enjoy free admission to the Roger Williams Park Zoo this Tuesday when you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. The event lasts five hours, but the zoo remains open. The holiday lights are still up through the end of the month. From FB Event page:
thebeveragejournal.com
Wine Tasting Benefits Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, a nonprofit whose mission is to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, hosted its Wine & Wishes fundraiser at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence on Nov. 11. Representatives from multiple suppliers and distributors were on-site to pour beer, wine and spirits selections for guests, including Latitude Beverage, Anchor & Hope, Boston Harbor Distillery, Fiddlehead Brewing Company, Ghost Tequila, Good Dogg Beverage, Grey Sail Brewing, Harpoon Brewery, Keel Vodka, MS Walker, Narragansett Brewing, Whalers Brewing Company, Ragged Island Brewing Company and more. The gala event raised $180,000 for supporting wish fulfillment.
newportthisweek.com
Winning Artwork for Middletown Holiday Cards Celebrated
The Town of Middletown celebrated with the winners of the “Holiday Card Art” contest last week. At an intimate gathering Dec. 21 in Town Hall, Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and others applauded everyone who participated in this year’s event, which featured a “Middletown Landmarks” around the holidays theme.
Wayland Bakery in Providence to close
A famous bakery in Providence is closing on Saturday after nearly 100 years in business.
New Bedford Families Displaced by Christmas Fire
NEW BEDFORD — A Christmas morning fire in New Bedford's North End has displaced eight people, including four children. Temperatures were in the teens on a frigid morning when 911 calls and alarms alerting dispatchers to smoke in the 311 Coffin Ave. building came in at 6:21 a.m. on Sunday, according to the city's fire department.
theweektoday.com
Looking for a Dentist? We’re accepting new patients
If you're looking for a dental office close to Wareham, MA visit us at Southcoast Dental. We offer a variety of dental services including preventative dental care, tooth extractions, implants, crowns & bridges, root canals, and custom fitted sports and night guards.
ABC6.com
Want to get rid of your Christmas tree? Rhode Island wants it to help ‘improve river habitats’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Now that Christmas is over, are you looking to get rid of your tree? Well, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management wants it. The Department of Environmental Management is again teaming up with the Rhode Island Chapter of Trout Unlimited on a habitat restoration program called, “Trees for Trout.”
Turnto10.com
First on 10: Smiley talks about changes in Providence police, fire departments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — 2023 will be the start of many new things in Providence, including a change in leadership at the police department. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré is retiring, and Col. Hugh Clements is leaving for a new opportunity. Mayor-elect Brett Smiley said Wednesday, in his...
Valley Breeze
Nexus looking to acquire Hospital Trust Building
WOONSOCKET – Representatives from Nexus Property Management say they’re looking to acquire the Rhode Island Hospital Trust Building at 162 Main St., a long-vacant and literally crumbling structure seen as critical to the future outlook for downtown. The building would be a mix of commercial and residential tenants,...
Turnto10.com
Burst frozen pipes leave water damage in 2 Warwick schools
(WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick Public Schools confirmed frozen pipes burst at two Warwick schools, leaving the buildings with water damage. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told NBC 10 News a few pipes burst at Pilgrim High School and Wyman Elementary School. Video from inside of Pilgrim High School shows...
ABC6.com
Clements, Paré to leave Providence; Smiley names 1st fire chief since 2015
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley prepares to take over from Mayor Jorge Elorza, he announced Tuesday that Police Chief Hugh Clements and Commissioner Steven Paré will be leaving Providence Public Safety. “Our city has come a long way under the leadership of Commissioner Paré...
getnews.info
Injury Lawyer Providence at the Law Offices of Ronald J. Resmini Has a Proven Record of Obtaining Fair Compensation for Clients
The Rhode Island personal injury law firm of Ronald J. Resmini has 50 years of experience in successfully representing personal injury victims who hope for a quick, fair claims settlement process. The trial lawyers at this family law firm represent clients with the utmost integrity. According to announcements released by...
Three Hospitalized in Taunton Crash
TAUNTON — Three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries following a three-car crash in Taunton on Wednesday morning that resulted in the closure of a main road for over an hour. Taunton police said the crash took place at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near 634 Winthrop St.,...
Turnto10.com
Legos used to visualize future of North Main Street in Providence
(WJAR) — The Providence Department of Planning and Development is using Legos as more than just toys. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said a Lego display was created to help visualize the future of North Main Street in Providence. Rhode Island Lego artist Andy Grover created the display,...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
Comments / 2