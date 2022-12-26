Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island celebrated its 11th anniversary with a party at its taproom and beer garden in Westerly on Nov. 11, coinciding with Veterans Day. The brewery offered retired and active-duty veterans discounts on brews throughout the day, with a portion of event proceeds to benefit Work Vessels for Veterans, a volunteer-run effort that helps veterans returning to civilian life begin startups, careers or education by providing tools and resources, and the American Flag Fund. Guests enjoyed a full day of beer tastes, including the brewery’s new anniversary beer release, 11th Anniversary Triple IPA, and food from Mystic Oysters and Vetrano’s Wood Fired Pizza. Musical guests Island Time Steel Drum Band and Yellow Blackbirds performed live during the day. Opened by Jennifer and Alan Brinton in the former Westerly Macaroni Factory on Nov. 11, 2011, Grey Sail now offers nine core beers, including its flagship brews, Flying Jenny and Captain’s Daughter, along with a variety of seasonal offerings, distributed in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO