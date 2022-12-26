Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Utah man takes stranger’s keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith,...
KSLTV
Woman released from hospital, booked into jail after shooting in Payson home
PAYSON — A woman was released from a hospital and booked into jail Wednesday after police say she barged into her estranged husband’s home, shot a woman and threatened to kill her, then shot herself as officers moved in to arrest her. Shaina Cary Hold, 32, was booked...
Gephardt Daily
Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan
OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
KSLTV
Woman stole car from gas station, crashed it, police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A woman stole a car and crashed it in an attempt to flee from police. On Wednesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., police said a vehicle was reported stolen from a gas station. Police found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, with sirens and emergency lights. The driver then attempted to evade police with “reckless driving,” running red lights and driving over a curb.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima...
ksl.com
Utah woman who allegedly shot woman in estranged husband's home booked into jail
PAYSON — A woman was released from a hospital and booked into jail Wednesday after police say she barged into her estranged husband's home, shot a woman and threatened to kill her, then shot herself as officers moved in to arrest her. Shaina Cary Hold, 32, was booked into...
kslnewsradio.com
One arrested for alleged involvement in apartment fires
PROVO, Utah — Ten fires within a five block radius have occurred between August 5 and now. All fires are under investigation and one suspect is facing charges that allegedly relate to involvement in two of them. On Saturday, Dec. 25, Provo Police and fire department responded to a...
KSLTV
1 dead, others injured in West Valley City crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has died following a three-car crash in West Valley City. The incident occurred at 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor Thursday afternoon. According to a 5:06 p.m. tweet from the West Valley City Police Department, a semi traveling northbound entered the intersection at 4100 South, hit a Honda Civic and pushed it into a third vehicle.
KSLTV
Layton mom pleads for 13-year-old son’s safe return
LAYTON, Utah — A mother pleaded Tuesday night for the safe return of her teenage son following a kidnapping that launched an Amber Alert. On Tuesday afternoon, Layton City Police Department launched the alert to locate 13-year-old Evan McConney, whom detectives said was lured away by 26-year-old suspect Aaron Zeman of Arizona.
KUTV
20-year-old fatally injured in shooting at West Valley City apartment complex
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The West Valley City Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was admitted to the hospital, where he later died, according to authorities. The incident happened sometime before 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Redwood apartment complex, 4000 S. Redwood Road, according to an...
Three-vehicle crash leaves 1 person dead, several injured on Utah 85 freeway.
A three-vehicle crash on a West Valley City freeway leaves one person dead with several individuals injured.
Man arrested after allegedly firing shot, threatening to harm family at Grantsville Christmas party
A man in Tooele County is facing eight criminal charges after he was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly firing a shot during a family altercation and threatening to come back and hurt them.
Man charged after brutally attacking Utah bus driver, trying to gouge his eye out
A transient man has been charged after attacking a Utah bus driver, brutally beating him and trying to gouge out one of his eyes, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.
KSLTV
Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found
LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
KSLTV
Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — A man in his late 50s was hospitalized Wednesday night after he was struck by a car in Murray. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at 4844 S. State Street. “Witnesses told investigators that they saw the male attempt to cross the street several yards outside the crosswalk when he was struck by a southbound vehicle,” read a Thursday morning press release from the Murray Police Department.
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 13-year-old from Layton found, suspect in custody
Layton Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old boy believed to be abducted by a 25-year-old non-family member he met on the internet.
Park Meadows porch pirates get pinched
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department arrested two suspects, a 44-year-old male named Horacio Bravo from Elko, Nevada, and a 40-year-old female named Kelli Miller from Spring […]
Summit County Attorney issues apology to Silver Summit man arrested for suspicion of selling fentanyl laced marijuana
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Brooks Glisson, a 25-year-old Silver Summit man, was arrested on suspicion of distributing marijuana contaminated with fentanyl on May 27, 2022, when a Snyderville Basin man […]
kjzz.com
3 critically injured in Rose Park crash; police investigating alcohol, speed as factors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three adults were transported to the hospital in critical condition late Monday night after a dramatic, two-car crash in Salt Lake City's Rose Park neighborhood. The incident happened in the area of 600 North and 900 West shortly before 10:45 p.m. A Salt Lake...
kslnewsradio.com
Quick thinking neighbors prevent spread of fire in Mapleton
MAPLETON, Utah — A Mapleton family escaped a fire on their property thanks to some alert neighbors. According to a press release, the Mapleton Utah Police Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the area of 700 East Maple Street. The call came in just before 3 a.m.
