Utah County, UT

Gephardt Daily

Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan

OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Woman stole car from gas station, crashed it, police say

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A woman stole a car and crashed it in an attempt to flee from police. On Wednesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., police said a vehicle was reported stolen from a gas station. Police found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, with sirens and emergency lights. The driver then attempted to evade police with “reckless driving,” running red lights and driving over a curb.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping

GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kslnewsradio.com

One arrested for alleged involvement in apartment fires

PROVO, Utah — Ten fires within a five block radius have occurred between August 5 and now. All fires are under investigation and one suspect is facing charges that allegedly relate to involvement in two of them. On Saturday, Dec. 25, Provo Police and fire department responded to a...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

1 dead, others injured in West Valley City crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has died following a three-car crash in West Valley City. The incident occurred at 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor Thursday afternoon. According to a 5:06 p.m. tweet from the West Valley City Police Department, a semi traveling northbound entered the intersection at 4100 South, hit a Honda Civic and pushed it into a third vehicle.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Layton mom pleads for 13-year-old son’s safe return

LAYTON, Utah — A mother pleaded Tuesday night for the safe return of her teenage son following a kidnapping that launched an Amber Alert. On Tuesday afternoon, Layton City Police Department launched the alert to locate 13-year-old Evan McConney, whom detectives said was lured away by 26-year-old suspect Aaron Zeman of Arizona.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found

LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A man in his late 50s was hospitalized Wednesday night after he was struck by a car in Murray. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at 4844 S. State Street. “Witnesses told investigators that they saw the male attempt to cross the street several yards outside the crosswalk when he was struck by a southbound vehicle,” read a Thursday morning press release from the Murray Police Department.
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Quick thinking neighbors prevent spread of fire in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah — A Mapleton family escaped a fire on their property thanks to some alert neighbors. According to a press release, the Mapleton Utah Police Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the area of 700 East Maple Street. The call came in just before 3 a.m.
MAPLETON, UT

