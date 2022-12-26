MURRAY, Utah — A man in his late 50s was hospitalized Wednesday night after he was struck by a car in Murray. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at 4844 S. State Street. “Witnesses told investigators that they saw the male attempt to cross the street several yards outside the crosswalk when he was struck by a southbound vehicle,” read a Thursday morning press release from the Murray Police Department.

MURRAY, UT ・ 10 HOURS AGO