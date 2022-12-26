Read full article on original website
Brandon Ingram discusses recovery from toe injury
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has now missed 15 consecutive games due to a left big toe contusion, having sustained the injury on November 25. Based on his comments to the media on Thursday, it doesn’t sound like his return is imminent. When asked what was holding him back, Ingram...
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski out at least six to eight weeks with leg fracture
Thunder big man Aleksej Pokusevski suffered a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his left leg and is will be reevaluated in six to eight weeks, the team announced (via CBS Sports). Pokusevski, who just turned 21 on Monday, suffered the injury in Tuesday’s victory over San Antonio. Through 31 games,...
NBA free-agent stock watch: Southeast Division
For the rest of the regular season and postseason, Hoops Rumors is taking a closer look at players who will be free agents or could become free agents during the 2023 offseason. We consider whether their stock is rising or falling due to their performance and other factors. Today, we’re focusing on a handful of Southeast players.
Blazers' Justise Winslow expected to miss at least two weeks
Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow, who exited last Wednesday’s game vs. Oklahoma City due to a left ankle injury, has been officially diagnosed with a grade 2 ankle sprain, the team announced on Monday night in a press release. Portland didn’t provide a formal timeline for Winslow’s potential return,...
Report: Growing belief Wizards' Kyle Kuzma is 'gettable' before trade deadline
There’s a rising belief around the NBA that Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma will be “gettable” before this season’s trade deadline, Marc Stein writes in his latest Substack story. Based on the whispers he has heard, Stein has a hard time envisioning Kuzma wanting to remain in...
Jazz, Hawks, Suns discussed possible three-team trade
The Jazz, Hawks, and Suns discussed a possible three-team trade that would have sent John Collins to Utah and Jae Crowder to Atlanta, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported during an appearance on The Rally (Twitter video link). As Charania outlines, Phoenix would have acquired swingman Malik Beasley...
Suspensions likely looming after three players were ejected for brawl during Magic-Pistons game
Magic big man Moritz Wagner, Pistons guard Killian Hayes and Pistons wing Hamidou Diallo were all ejected for an incident during Wednesday’s game, per Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. As shown in the video and multiple replays courtesy of Bally Sports Orlando, Wagner initiated the altercation by hip-checking...
Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry reportedly looking to sell stake in franchise
Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry is actively looking to sell his stake in the franchise, Marc Stein reports on Substack. Stein referenced the possibility of a shake-up within the Bucks’ ownership group earlier this week, writing that “whispers have been circulating with increasing frequency” that Lasry could be open to selling his share of the team. His latest report suggests in strong terms that it’s something to keep a close eye on in 2023.
Celtics' Payton Pritchard attracting trade interest
Numerous teams have checked on the availability of Celtics guard Payton Pritchard in the trade market, Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reports. Pritchard, currently sidelined by a bruised thigh, has mostly been out of the rotation this season due to Boston’s guard depth. He’s appeared in 21 games this season, averaging just 10.5 minutes. The past two seasons, Pritchard was solidly in the rotation, appearing in 66 games during his rookie campaign and 71 regular-season games and 24 postseason contests during Boston’s run to the Finals.
