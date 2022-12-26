Numerous teams have checked on the availability of Celtics guard Payton Pritchard in the trade market, Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reports. Pritchard, currently sidelined by a bruised thigh, has mostly been out of the rotation this season due to Boston’s guard depth. He’s appeared in 21 games this season, averaging just 10.5 minutes. The past two seasons, Pritchard was solidly in the rotation, appearing in 66 games during his rookie campaign and 71 regular-season games and 24 postseason contests during Boston’s run to the Finals.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO