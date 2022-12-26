ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Brandon Ingram discusses recovery from toe injury

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has now missed 15 consecutive games due to a left big toe contusion, having sustained the injury on November 25. Based on his comments to the media on Thursday, it doesn’t sound like his return is imminent. When asked what was holding him back, Ingram...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

NBA free-agent stock watch: Southeast Division

For the rest of the regular season and postseason, Hoops Rumors is taking a closer look at players who will be free agents or could become free agents during the 2023 offseason. We consider whether their stock is rising or falling due to their performance and other factors. Today, we’re focusing on a handful of Southeast players.
Hoops Rumors

Blazers' Justise Winslow expected to miss at least two weeks

Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow, who exited last Wednesday’s game vs. Oklahoma City due to a left ankle injury, has been officially diagnosed with a grade 2 ankle sprain, the team announced on Monday night in a press release. Portland didn’t provide a formal timeline for Winslow’s potential return,...
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Jazz, Hawks, Suns discussed possible three-team trade

The Jazz, Hawks, and Suns discussed a possible three-team trade that would have sent John Collins to Utah and Jae Crowder to Atlanta, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported during an appearance on The Rally (Twitter video link). As Charania outlines, Phoenix would have acquired swingman Malik Beasley...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry reportedly looking to sell stake in franchise

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry is actively looking to sell his stake in the franchise, Marc Stein reports on Substack. Stein referenced the possibility of a shake-up within the Bucks’ ownership group earlier this week, writing that “whispers have been circulating with increasing frequency” that Lasry could be open to selling his share of the team. His latest report suggests in strong terms that it’s something to keep a close eye on in 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Celtics' Payton Pritchard attracting trade interest

Numerous teams have checked on the availability of Celtics guard Payton Pritchard in the trade market, Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reports. Pritchard, currently sidelined by a bruised thigh, has mostly been out of the rotation this season due to Boston’s guard depth. He’s appeared in 21 games this season, averaging just 10.5 minutes. The past two seasons, Pritchard was solidly in the rotation, appearing in 66 games during his rookie campaign and 71 regular-season games and 24 postseason contests during Boston’s run to the Finals.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy