5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 29, 2022: Country Line Dancing At Senior Center; Drop-In Craft At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 29, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Drop-In Craft all day in the Children’s Room. Drop-in all day to color and cut your own paper tube tree! Create a snowy scene, add leaves or lights, maybe even draw a bird or two! A fun winter decoration. Learn more HERE.
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Buyer: Heritage Builders Inc.
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Weekly Adult Open Gym Night Is Back
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department’s Adult Open Gym is BACK! Drop in for informal games of pick-up basketball at the North Intermediate School’s Gym. Enjoy a workout in the middle of the week. Join in on Thursday nights now through April 13, 2023! (Please note that Open Gym will not be held on December 29 or February 23.) No registration is required. $5 cash per night.
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors Invited To Collage Quilting Class On January 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Join certified sewing instructor Nancy Sandreuter, of No Sewing Collage Quilting, for a class on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 1pm at the Wilmington Senior Center. Quilting is enjoying a revival and along with that, fabrics are now digitally printed with a huge variety of images...
Wilmington’s Curbside Collection Of Christmas Trees To Begin January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — The Department of Public Works will be collecting Christmas trees curbside beginning January 3, 2023. Residents should remove all decorations and plastic wrapping from their tree and place it curbside on their regular trash pickup day. It is anticipated that the collection will take approximately two weeks. Please note that the pickup may be delayed by weather and other work demands on the DPW.
Boston family puzzled over Best Buy tablet boxes stuffed with roofing shingles
BOSTON — A Boston family is left with many questions after an item bought at a local Best Buy leads to a disappointing Christmas present. The Websters told Boston 25 News that the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 box purchased at the South Bay location was stuffed with roofing shingles.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 24, 2022: Driver Served Summons; Large Bag Of Toys Found
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, December 24, 2022:. Police notified DPW of water main break on sidewalk at Woburn Street and Concord Street. (1:41am) Police notified DPW that a construction fence was knocked over on Lowell Street. (8:42am) Germano Dimambro (62,...
Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Free Throw Shooting Contest, Polar Express Movie Night At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, December 28, 2022:. The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding its annual children’s free throw contest (“Hoop Shot”) at 6pm at the Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury (1 Griffin Way). Participants will take 25 free throws from an age-appropriate foul line. There will be six categories — Boys 8-9, Girls 8-9, Boys 10-11, Girls 10-11, Boys 12-13, and Girls 12-13. A participant’s age is based on how old they will be on April 1, 2023. Registration is free and can be done beginning at 6pm. A copy of each child’s birth certificate is required. Learn more HERE.
LIBRARY LINEUP: Learn How To Get Started With Running On January 3 With Sole Sisters Running Club President
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Have a tech question that’s been bugging you? Stop by Drop-in Tech Help. INDOOR How to Get Started with Running. Tuesday, January 3, 7pm. Carin Bennett-Rizzo, president...
VIDEO: Learn How To Make Snowmen Windsocks On WCTV’s “Crafts ‘n’ Stuff” Show
WILMINGTON, MA — In the latest episode of WCTV's "Crafts 'n' Stuff," host and Wilmington resident Rachelle Toth creates snowmen windsocks with her assistant Torin.
Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
Massachusetts woman wins $10M on scratch ticket purchased at gas station
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman had millions of reasons to indulge over the Christmas holiday after she won a massive lottery prize on a scratch ticket that she purchased at a local gas station. Helen Cicoria, of Buzzards Bay, chose the cash option on her “$10,000,000 Cash...
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 28, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Civil Site Engineering Project Manager at Greenman-Pedersen Inc. Full-Time Bridge Coating Inspector at Greenman-Pedersen Inc.
Boston Italian Restaurant 'Soft Launches' Its Reopening
A beloved Italian eatery that closed in 2020 after 27 years in business "soft launched" its reopening under new ownership this week and is teasing patrons about when they will be able to get their next pasta fix, according to BosGuy.Casa Giacomo was formerly known as Giacomo's and was owned by…
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
Truck takes down utility pole in serious crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Mass — Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in Lexington. A truck took down a utility pole on Bedford Street. Utility crews are here now working to repair the pole, you can see where the truck crashed. This is on Bedford street, right in front of the Boston Children’s medical offices here in Lexington.
RMLD Invites Customers To Attend Home Energy Assessment Webinar On January 18
READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) and its contractor, Energy New England are partnering to present a webinar to educate the public about free home energy assessments on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 7:00 pm. The webinar is free, but those interested in attending are encouraged to register through this link.
